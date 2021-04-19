Show your liver some love this World Liver Day!
Did you know that your lifestyle choices impact your health?
Yes, you probably did.
But did you know that a healthy immune system depends on a healthy liver?
Probably not.
Your liver is impacted by your lifestyle choices. You may not stop to think about it, but your liver is essential to your life. Performing over 500 vital functions, it keeps your body healthy, boosts your immune system and fuels your vitality from within so that you can enjoy life to the full.
Your immune system needs a healthy liver – here's what your liver does for you!
As far as organs go, it's safe to declare that the liver is the "tough guy" of the body but, it too has its limits. While the liver can be considered to be the ultimate wingman, it can also be a toxic enemy – it all depends on how you treat it.
There is a common misconception that liver disease is single-handedly caused by excessive drinking, but this is not the case. Liver damage can be brought on by a number of lifestyle factors so the best way to fight liver disease is to avoid them at all costs.
While certain medicines may not seem harmful, the toxic by-products expelled when going through chemical changes in the body can have toxic consequences on the liver.
How do you know when your liver is not performing optimally? The signs of liver disease stay hidden right up until the liver has already become badly damaged, leaving doctors with very few options for treatment.
Signs that your liver is not happy with you:
• Loss of appetite
• Lack of energy
• Easy bruising
• Weight loss or sudden gain
• Yellowing of skin or eyes
• Swelling of the legs and ankles
• Light coloured or bloody stool
• Dark urine
Here's how to love your liver:
The state of your health depends heavily on the state of your liver. Your liver has looked after you, now it's time to return the favour with South Africa’s number 1 liver health supplement, Essentiale® Extreme. It helps to support liver function, regenerate liver cell membranes and improve unhealthy liver symptoms. Love your liver, visit www.essentiale.co.za for more information.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Show your liver some love this World Liver Day!
Source : https://www.essentiale.co.za/
