Mkhize: SA vaccine programme a collaborative effort between govt, private sector
CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that South Africa's COVID-19 vaccine programme was a collaborative effort between government and the private sector.
To mark World Health Day, Mkhize, joined by World Health Organisation (WHO) regional director, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, was hosting a virtual discussion on health inequalities.
Mkhize said that government's approach to managing the COVID-19 pandemic was based on an all-inclusive strategy to utilise the full capacity of the country's health system.
"The national vaccination programme is actually a combined programme involving public, private and civil society sectors that share information in such a way that it's a seamless national programme with everyone participating in it."
The World Health Organisation has lauded South Africa's efforts in managing the pandemic.
Moeti said that the COVID-19 pandemic had shed light on the inequalities between countries.
Government confirmed that a deal to procure 20 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine had been signed and payment processes were under way.
A first batch of 1 million Johnson & Johnson shots for commercial use was expected to arrive in the country later this month.
WATCH: Mkhize hosts World Health Day webinar
This article first appeared on EWN : Mkhize: SA vaccine programme a collaborative effort between govt, private sector
