IEC on track to run local government elections but no date set yet





The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says that it is on track to run local government elections this year and poured cold water on the possibility of postponing the polls.

Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo has more on this.

We are a constitutional body charged with conducting elections in the country. We are alive to issues raised by some political parties. We will engage them and exchange views regarding what is possible and what is not possible. Sy Mamabolo, Chief electoral officer - Electoral Commission

We are alive to the fact that there is a COVID-19 pandemic. It is the responsibility of Cogta (the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs) to make a determination of the date. Sy Mamabolo, Chief electoral officer - Electoral Commission

Listen below for the full interview...