Ramaphosa remembers brave & courageous Charlotte Maxeke
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has remembered struggle icon Charlotte Maxeke as an outstanding leader.
Ramaphosa was in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday afternoon leading the party's celebration of what would have been Maxeke's 150th birthday.
“I just see a beautiful woman, a very brave woman who had courage, who had wisdom and had great leadership qualities.”
Ramaphosa said he supported calls for a Maxeke memorial in the Eastern Cape.
He said he would be working with the Department of Higher Education -as well provincial leaders to ensure that there would be a Charlotte Maxeke Memorial College.
“There is no reason why we can’t revive one of the colleges that were converted into offices and name it the Charlotte Maxeke Memorial College or something like that. It can be done, and it’d like to see it done.”
The governing party has declared 2021 the year of Charlotte Maxeke with a focus on unity, renewal and reconstruction.
The president will also deliver a memorial lecture on Wednesday afternoon.
Commemorating 150 Years of Cde Charlotte Mannya Maxeke #CharlotteMaxeke150 https://t.co/76TFKhiu9c— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) April 7, 2021
Mme Charlotte Maxeke was an outstanding leader. We cannot talk about the history of South Africa without talking about her contribution. She was a pioneer and a brave leader. #CharlotteMaxeke150 https://t.co/hKAfKYYIR5— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) April 7, 2021
Department of Energy director of fuel pricing mechanism Robert Maake says they are not involved in the oil prices.Read More