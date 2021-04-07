DUT closes all Durban campuses until further notice
JOHANNSBURG - The Durban University Of Technology (DUT) has on Wednesday closed all five of its Durban campuses until further notice.
This comes after a large number of students invaded the sports centre on the Steve Biko campus in Durban, flouting COVID-19 regulations.
The university said thousands of people gathered after they reacted to "fake" social media posts inviting walk in students to register.
READ: DUT blames mass student gathering on fake social media posts, hoax messages
It said it did not invite walk-in students to register and on campus help was suspended.
However, it said normal online registration would continue, but without on-campus support.
Overnight, a significant number of people continued to occupy the sports centre and refused the request to leave campus.
READ: DUT management accused of breaching COVID-19 rules by allowing student gathering
The situation then escalated with protestors milling around at the Steve Biko campus, hurling stones at buildings, damaging university property.
The police have been called on to assist.
