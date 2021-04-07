If black DA leaders are hurt by 'experiment' they have my number - Tony Leon





Former Democratic Alliance (DA) Tony Leon has come under fire for saying in a Newzroom Afrika interview that Mmusi Maimane, who was at the helm of the party from 10 May 2015 to 23 October 2019, was “an experiment gone wrong”.

Leon is on the line to comment on the matter.

There is an extreme sense of outrage. The _Sowetan _has suggested on the 22nd of October 2019 that the Maimane experiment has now collapsed. Your own sister station, CapeTalk, said on the 2nd of July 2020 that it's the end of the DA's black leader experiment. Tony Leon, Former Democratic Alliance leader

In 2016 the current editor of the Sunday Times, Sthembiso Msomi, published a book titled Mmusi Maimane: Prophet Or Puppet?... There are people who Tony Leon, Former Democratic Alliance leader

Has he been in touch with any DA black leaders (notably former KwaZulu-Natal party leader Zwakele Mncwango and Western Cape's Bonginkosi Madikizela) to hear from them what it is the has said that has offended them, Leon said those leaders have his contact details and he is happy to talk to anyone.

He says both leaders have not read a News24 article about this issue as there is a paywall not put by him.

There is a lot of anger out there generally because of the current situation we are in and a lot is reflected through a distorted lens. I think it is not because of what I said but to deflect from some very serious points made in the book. Tony Leon, Former Democratic Alliance leader

I am very surprised that Mmusi did not take issue with the Sowetan that the experiment has collapsed. I stood down from the leadership in 2007, Mmusi was still voting for the ANC in those days. He joined the party in 2010, I had nothing to do with the dissent in the leadership ranks of the party, that's what my successor was responsible for. Tony Leon, Former Democratic Alliance leader

