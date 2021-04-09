Meet our first VodaPay Max winner – aspiring business owner, Atenkosi Sisusa





To celebrate the launch of its latest point-of-sale (POS) device – VodaPay Max – Vodacom teamed up with 702 to help take South African hustlers and small business owners with big dreams to the next level.

Congratulations to this week's winner! Vodacom has awarded Atenkosi Sisusa from Newtown its latest VodaPay Max POS system and a cash injection of R10,000 to kickstart his carpet installation business.

Born and raised in Orange Farm – after completing a short course in carpentry, Atenkosi moved closer to the city after discovering his passion for the craft.

Working as a carpet installer, he has flourished under the mentorship of an elderly Indian grandfather in Newtown. Noting the growing demand from both, homeowners and commercial businesses, Atenkosi dreams of starting his own online business selling and installing carpets and artificial grass for special occasions like weddings and events.

Now, thanks to VodaPay Max, those dreams are about to become a reality!

I've learned that accepting (online) payments will save me a lot of time and (it'll have) a positive effect on my business, especially with the cash flow - with the profits going directly to my business account because you know when you're working with cash, you don't always see where the money is going. Atenkosi Sisusa – Carpet Installer

I feel like something like a point of sale device will definitely help me as I am branching out towards going solo. Atenkosi Sisusa – Carpet Installer

How VodaPay Max can take your business to the max

The perfect partner for your business, the VodaPay Max is a secure and affordable machine designed to make managing your profits seamless.

So, whether you're a fashion designer selling garments on social media or a hustler selling jars of jam from the boot of your car – the VodaPay Max machine offers a wide range of flexible payment methods, including touch, tap, swipe, dip and QR scan to make it easier for customers to pay you. What's even better? All of this comes with zero set-up cost and zero minimum costs to you.

You’ll never have to turn card-carrying customers away again!

Click here to apply for the VodaPay Max

Here's how to enter:

Tell us how taking card payments with VodaPay Max will take your business to the next level, and you could be one of eight entrants to get the chance to go live on-air with Azania Mosaka to deliver a 60-second elevator pitch to share your product offering and encourage 702 listeners to support your business.

If you're lucky enough to make it on-air, you will win the brand new VodaPay Max POS device and R10,000 in cold hard cash to level up your small business.

ENTER NOW!