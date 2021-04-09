Meet our first VodaPay Max winner – aspiring business owner, Atenkosi Sisusa
To celebrate the launch of its latest point-of-sale (POS) device – VodaPay Max – Vodacom teamed up with 702 to help take South African hustlers and small business owners with big dreams to the next level.
Congratulations to this week's winner! Vodacom has awarded Atenkosi Sisusa from Newtown its latest VodaPay Max POS system and a cash injection of R10,000 to kickstart his carpet installation business.
Born and raised in Orange Farm – after completing a short course in carpentry, Atenkosi moved closer to the city after discovering his passion for the craft.
Working as a carpet installer, he has flourished under the mentorship of an elderly Indian grandfather in Newtown. Noting the growing demand from both, homeowners and commercial businesses, Atenkosi dreams of starting his own online business selling and installing carpets and artificial grass for special occasions like weddings and events.
Now, thanks to VodaPay Max, those dreams are about to become a reality!
I've learned that accepting (online) payments will save me a lot of time and (it'll have) a positive effect on my business, especially with the cash flow - with the profits going directly to my business account because you know when you're working with cash, you don't always see where the money is going.Atenkosi Sisusa – Carpet Installer
I feel like something like a point of sale device will definitely help me as I am branching out towards going solo.Atenkosi Sisusa – Carpet Installer
How VodaPay Max can take your business to the max
The perfect partner for your business, the VodaPay Max is a secure and affordable machine designed to make managing your profits seamless.
So, whether you're a fashion designer selling garments on social media or a hustler selling jars of jam from the boot of your car – the VodaPay Max machine offers a wide range of flexible payment methods, including touch, tap, swipe, dip and QR scan to make it easier for customers to pay you. What's even better? All of this comes with zero set-up cost and zero minimum costs to you.
You’ll never have to turn card-carrying customers away again!
Click here to apply for the VodaPay Max
Here's how to enter:
Tell us how taking card payments with VodaPay Max will take your business to the next level, and you could be one of eight entrants to get the chance to go live on-air with Azania Mosaka to deliver a 60-second elevator pitch to share your product offering and encourage 702 listeners to support your business.
If you're lucky enough to make it on-air, you will win the brand new VodaPay Max POS device and R10,000 in cold hard cash to level up your small business.
More from Business
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.Read More
'Affordable' classic car market (e.g. VW Beetle) is booming in South Africa
"Affordable classics have grown for the last seven years – even last year," says John Tallodi of Classic Car Passion South Africa.Read More
Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal
Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.Read More
Exclusive Books 'taking advice' on possible legal action against former CEO
Benjamin Trisk left Exclusive Books under a cloud of allegations in 2018. The Money Show interviews current CEO Grattan Kirk.Read More
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders
A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow).Read More
'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway)
Reserve Bank stats show SA household wealth rose in 2020 despite Covid. But this obviously applies to a minority says Kevin Lings.Read More
New Development Bank approves $1bn loan to SA to help recover from COVID
This comes as the country battles record unemployment of around 32.5%.Read More
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim'
In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim.Read More
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects'
Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC)Read More
Radio 3.0 - the live chat room apps are coming
First there was broadcast and streaming, then podcasts and now live online chat showsRead More
More from Local
'If you can build a culture of service you have a much better chance of success'
Founder of Sorbet Salon and Hatch Institute Ian Fuhr speaks about his failures and life and some of the lessons learnt.Read More
Fixing Joburg roads a pipedream but traffic signals have improved - DA
DA ward councillor David Potter says unless MEC Jacob Mamabolo gets tar from private contractors, the problem will persist.Read More
[LISTEN] Dangers of comparing your partner to your ex
Psycho-sexologist Chantal Fowler says you might miss some magic in your relationship while focused on your ex.Read More
SA records 1,366 COVID-19 infections and 62 more people succumb to virus
The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 53, 173 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More
Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal
Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.Read More
Exclusive Books 'taking advice' on possible legal action against former CEO
Benjamin Trisk left Exclusive Books under a cloud of allegations in 2018. The Money Show interviews current CEO Grattan Kirk.Read More
COVID-19 vaccine distribution tender set to be awarded in a few days
Aspen senior executive Stavros Nicolaous says the tender will be awarded to more than one specialist logistics provider company.Read More
Home Affairs and SkyNet 'contractual dispute' delays delivery of passports
Spokesperson Siya Qoza says the department apologises for the disturbance caused by the one-day delay.Read More
New Development Bank approves $1bn loan to SA to help recover from COVID
This comes as the country battles record unemployment of around 32.5%.Read More
Majority of South Africans support ban on cosmetic animal testing - Poll
Humane Society International Africa campaign manager Joseph Mayson gives details on #SaveRalph short film and campaign.Read More