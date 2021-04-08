SA records 756 COVID-19 infections and 79 more people succumb to virus





Seventy-nine more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 53, 111 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department says it has recorded 756 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 553, 609.

RELATED: SA COVID-19 fatalities surpass 53K and 437 infections have been recorded

The total number of vaccines administered is 278, 909 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 479, 821 people having recuperated from the virus.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 553 609 the total number of deaths is 53 111 the total number of recoveries is 1 479 821 and the total number of vaccines administered is 278 909. pic.twitter.com/Y4Q5K3K06B — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 7, 2021