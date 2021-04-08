'Alexandra crèche where toddler was burnt operating illegally, to be shut down'





Following a story on Eyewitness News, the Gauteng Department of Social Development is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident where a toddler suffered burn wounds allegedly at the hands of his teacher.

The parents of the two-year-old allege the teacher used boiling water to wipe the child's soiled bottoms and are seeking justice.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Gauteng Department of Social Development spokesperson Feziwe Ndwayana to give more insight on the investigation.

A fully fledged investigation is underway and the aim is to assess whether the ECD is in line with the norms and standards of the Children's Act. Feziwe Ndwayana, Spokesperson - Gauteng Department of Social Development

The school has suspended the teacher and there is an investigation by the Saps where the teacher was arrested but released on bail, she says.

The department also paid a visit to the toddler's family and because there is a legal case pending, they couldn't speak further on the matter, the spokesperson adds.

We have established that the ECD is not registered with the department of Social Development and it is contravention with the Children's Act. The HOD is issuing a notice of closure and it will be closed within the next five days. Feziwe Ndwayana, Spokesperson - Gauteng Department of Social Development

