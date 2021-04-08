Toddler's letter telling tooth fairy that he doesn't believe it, has gone viral

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:05
Ramaphosa attends extraordinary SADC summit meeting on Mozambique insurgency.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
Mozambique Insurgency: How should South Africa be responding to this? What is SADC's role? How should SA be playing this? Do we need to take a more active role?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Steven Gruzd, SA Institute of International Relations
Today at 12:15
Mangosuthu University of Technology students have blocked roads in and out of Umlazi- Students are currently protesting.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula releases the Easter road death toll stats.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
SACAA hosts the National Aviation Conference on 08 April 2021, where industry thought leaders will be sharing their experiences and plans on reigniting their businesses during and post-Covid-19.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 12:37
The State of Roads in Gauteng
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
David Potter- DA ward councilor
Today at 12:41
Zweli Mkhize & David Makhura are inspecting vaccination sites at Charlotte Maxeke hospital and an old age home in Soweto.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
Amnesty International: Sub-saharan Africa: The state of human rights in 2020.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Shenilla Mohamed, Executive Director of Amnesty International
Today at 12:52
Mandy's book of the week: The Black girls guide to corporate South Africa by Lindelwa Skenjana.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lindelwa Skenjana - Author
Today at 12:56
Con'td : Mandy's book of the week: The Black girls guide to corporate South Africa by Lindelwa Skenjana.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous - Burnout or "busy" culture is broken.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nicola Hanekom - director at Cut Out Girls (film)
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - The 3 biggest leadership challenges being felt by business owners today and how to overcome them.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Pavlides - Acting Chief Information Officer For Saa at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - What is the correct asset mix for retired investors’ money?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
'Alexandra crèche where toddler was burnt operating illegally, will be shutdown' Gauteng Department of Social Development spokesperson Feziwe Ndwayana says the crèche will be shutdown within five days. 8 April 2021 8:01 AM
SA records 756 COVID-19 infections and 79 more people succumb to virus The Health Department says the fatalities have pushed the death toll to 53, 111 since the start of the pandemic. 8 April 2021 6:25 AM
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim' In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim. 7 April 2021 9:03 PM
View all Local
If black DA leaders are hurt by 'experiment' they have my number - Tony Leon The former DA leader says he has nothing to do with dissent against Mmusi Maimane, that's what Helen Zille was responsible for. 7 April 2021 7:34 PM
More than half of SA population (61%) reliant on social grants - study The special Covid grant resulted in a big jump in state dependency says trend analyst Bronwyn Williams, but how sustainable is it? 7 April 2021 7:13 PM
Ramaphosa remembers brave & courageous Charlotte Maxeke Ramaphosa was in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday afternoon leading the party's celebration of what would have been Maxeke's 150th bi... 7 April 2021 1:55 PM
View all Politics
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
Radio 3.0 - the live chat room apps are coming First there was broadcast and streaming, then podcasts and now live online chat shows 7 April 2021 7:15 PM
4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty "The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward," says Kabelo van der Merwe of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty. 7 April 2021 11:08 AM
View all Business
Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage 'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show. 6 April 2021 7:31 PM
SA comes together to raise R2 million for loved Dr Sindi COVID-19 hospital bills The loved doctor become famous on Twitter for giving medical and non-medical advise has been in hospital battling the coronavirus.... 3 April 2021 7:31 AM
Discovery Bank introduces Apple Pay service for contactless payments South Africans take 29 years to change bank accounts, but they're starting to embrace change - Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner 1 April 2021 8:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Shaquille O'Neal paying for man's engagement ring goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 April 2021 8:23 AM
Toddler's letter telling tooth fairy that he doesn't believe it, has gone viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 April 2021 8:23 AM
[WATCH] Man driving around with a huge snake on his car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 April 2021 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
View all World
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
Ramaphosa to attend extraordinary SADC summit meeting on Mozambique insurgency The SADC said that it was deeply concerned about the continued terrorist attacks in the region, even after the military claimed th... 7 April 2021 10:16 AM
SANDF: SA supports multilateral efforts to respond to Mozambique insurgency The Southern African Development Community will meet next week to discuss the unrest in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado region. 4 April 2021 8:02 AM
View all Africa
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings. 6 April 2021 7:12 PM
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence' Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close. 31 March 2021 6:51 PM
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
View all Opinion
Toddler's letter telling tooth fairy that he doesn't believe it, has gone viral

8 April 2021 8:23 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Man driving around with a huge snake on his car goes viral

Toddler's letter telling tooth fairy that he doesn't believe it, has gone viral

Social media is in stitches after a toddler wrote a letter to the tooth fairy telling it that he doesn't believe it, has gone viral.

Read the letter below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




8 April 2021 8:23 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Zingiswa Losi: I understood politics from living it, experiencing the injustices

Local

If black DA leaders are hurt by 'experiment' they have my number - Tony Leon

Politics

'Alexandra crèche where toddler was burnt operating illegally, to be shut down'

Local

EWN Highlights

Cata taxi boss killed in Nyanga shooting

8 April 2021 11:02 AM

Teacher accused of scalding toddler at Alex creche charged with attempted murder

8 April 2021 10:43 AM

Ramaphosa arrives in Mozambique for SADC summit on insurgent attacks

8 April 2021 10:21 AM

