



Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Man driving around with a huge snake on his car goes viral

Toddler's letter telling tooth fairy that he doesn't believe it, has gone viral

Social media is in stitches after a toddler wrote a letter to the tooth fairy telling it that he doesn't believe it, has gone viral.

Read the letter below:

Personal news: After years of flawless service, the Tooth Fairy hit a rough patch this week. pic.twitter.com/JaDAakpvxA — Laurel Rosenhall (@LaurelRosenhall) April 7, 2021

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: