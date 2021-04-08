[WATCH] Shaquille O'Neal paying for man's engagement ring goes viral

Today at 12:05 Ramaphosa attends extraordinary SADC summit meeting on Mozambique insurgency. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:10 Mozambique Insurgency: How should South Africa be responding to this? What is SADC's role? How should SA be playing this? Do we need to take a more active role? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Steven Gruzd, SA Institute of International Relations

125 125

Today at 12:15 Mangosuthu University of Technology students have blocked roads in and out of Umlazi- Students are currently protesting. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:23 Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula releases the Easter road death toll stats. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:27 SACAA hosts the National Aviation Conference on 08 April 2021, where industry thought leaders will be sharing their experiences and plans on reigniting their businesses during and post-Covid-19. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter

125 125

Today at 12:37 The State of Roads in Gauteng The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

David Potter- DA ward councilor

125 125

Today at 12:41 Zweli Mkhize & David Makhura are inspecting vaccination sites at Charlotte Maxeke hospital and an old age home in Soweto. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:45 Amnesty International: Sub-saharan Africa: The state of human rights in 2020. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Shenilla Mohamed, Executive Director of Amnesty International

125 125

Today at 12:52 Mandy's book of the week: The Black girls guide to corporate South Africa by Lindelwa Skenjana. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Lindelwa Skenjana - Author

125 125

Today at 12:56 Con'td : Mandy's book of the week: The Black girls guide to corporate South Africa by Lindelwa Skenjana. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

125 125

Today at 18:50 ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous - Burnout or "busy" culture is broken. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nicola Hanekom - director at Cut Out Girls (film)

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Small Business Focus - The 3 biggest leadership challenges being felt by business owners today and how to overcome them. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Paul Pavlides - Acting Chief Information Officer For Saa at ...

125 125