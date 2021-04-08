Zingiswa Losi: I understood politics from living it, experiencing the injustices





It's been over two years since Zingiswa Losi was elected the first female president of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and she says it is not about her but about the workers.

Speaking on Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, Losi says she has seen a lot of change in the federation.

It has been an amazing support that I have received particularly from male comrades in the federation and of course, it is expected that females will be with you but where you would have expected resistance, I have not come across that. Zingiswa Losi, President - Cosatu

Losi says she was raised in a political environment.

I understood politics not from reading it but from living it and experiencing the injustices that were taking place. Zingiswa Losi, President - Cosatu

Losi says growing up was tough, they would go to school on an empty stomach.

She adds that she and her twin sister would walk to their grandfather after school to go eat.

It gave me humble beginnings, I would not change anything because if you do not struggle in life if you do not go through the potholes and uphills, you never appreciate things when you have them. Zingiswa Losi, President - Cosatu

With all of that, we were taught to respect people. My parents taught us it doesn't matter what you have, you always respect people. Zingiswa Losi, President - Cosatu

Listen to the full interview below...