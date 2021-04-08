Zweli Mkhize and Makhura inspect vaccination sites in Gauteng





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and Gauteng Premier David Makhura have inspected vaccination sites at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital and an old age home in Soweto.

Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi has the story.

The Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is here at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital to inspect various vaccination sites, to check their state of readiness for the next stage of the vaccination programme. He is being hosted by Gauteng Premier David Makhura as well as Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi. Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - Eyewitness News

They checked the site, speaking to people who are administering this vaccine and what they said is that they are impressed by the progress that has been made. Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - Eyewitness News

But I should say that he didn't give us much despite to say that when we arrived in Soweto at an old-age home that is where he is gonna disclose the arrival of the other batch of vaccines and so on. However, he announced that so far 70,000 healthcare workers have been vaccinated here in Gauteng. Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - Eyewitness News

