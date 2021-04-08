Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency?
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday arrived in Maputo in Mozambique where he is scheduled to attend the SADC double troika summit on the security crisis in that country.
Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo are accompanying the president to the summit.
The different heads of state are set to plan the way forward after insurgents attacked Cabo Delgado after dozens of people were killed in an ambush.
Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and South African Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd to give more insight on the meeting.
The president arrived this morning and the we also know that the president of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa left his country this morning. We expect six countries to attend the double troika summit.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The heads of state are expected to find some sort of solution for a regional response.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Gruzd says South Africa is definitely affected by what is happening in that region but it needs to be cautious as its military is underfunded.
We need to have a debate about the readiness and the funding of our navy, the air-force and our army if we are considering putting soldiers on the ground.Steven Gruzd, South African Institute of International Relations
Listen to the full conversation with Ngatani:
Listen to the full conversation with Gruzd:
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
