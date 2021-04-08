Majority of South Africans support ban on cosmetic animal testing - Poll





Humane Society International together with Hollywood filmmakers and movie stars have joined forces to push for an end to cosmetic testing on animals.

The short film #SaveRalph features the voices of Taika Waititi, Ricky Gervais, Zac Efron, Olivia Munn, Pom Klementieff, Tricia Helfer to name a few.

Humane Society International Africa campaign manager Joseph Mayson tells Azania Mosaka that they recently did a poll in South Africa and they found that 90% of people supported the ban on cosmetics testing.

We are trying to ban the use of cosmetics testing in South Africa as well as the sale of cosmetics that have been tested on animals everywhere in the world. Joseph Mayson, Campaign Manager - Humane Society International Africa

We are focusing on cosmetic testing because it is completely unnecessary to use animals. There are sufficient alternatives that are cheaper and accurate. Joseph Mayson, Campaign Manager - Humane Society International Africa

Watch the short film here:

Listen to the full interview below...