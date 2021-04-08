Streaming issues? Report here
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders

8 April 2021 7:41 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow).

There's been a surge in the number of Covid-19 infections in Kenya and hospitals are running out of life-saving oxygen for patients in intensive care.

The government has pleaded for the return of oxygen cylinders private companies and institutions are holding on to.

It says there are 20,000 cylinders out of circulation.

Billionaire Tomorrow founding editor Chris Bishop gives more detail on The Money Show.

In Kenya the number of people in intensive care is increasing. The latest figures I saw at about 370 people now stuck in intensive care.

Chris Bishop, Founding editor - Billionaire Tomorrow

The government is searching everywhere for oxygen. They complain that a lot of companies and institutions are sitting on something like 20,000 cylinders of oxygen that could be used in hospitals to save people's lives.

Chris Bishop, Founding editor - Billionaire Tomorrow

One of Kenya's richest men has now stepped in to help, free of charge.

Steel billionaire Narendra Raval, has come up and pledged free oxygen to the hospitals to help save people's lives... They obviously use a lot of oxygen in the steel process in Kenya...

Chris Bishop, Founding editor - Billionaire Tomorrow

A lot of people say that millionaires or billionaires do nothing for the people... they just pile up their money... and here is a man who will be able to say, hopefully, in six months' or a year's time that he saved scores of fellow Kenyans just by opening up his heart and opening up the oxygen supply from his company for not one penny in return.

Chris Bishop, Founding editor - Billionaire Tomorrow

Listen to the discussion on Africa Business Focus (Kenya segment at 3:23):


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders




