Latest Local
Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.... 8 April 2021 8:50 PM
Exclusive Books 'taking advice' on possible legal action against former CEO Benjamin Trisk left Exclusive Books under a cloud of allegations in 2018. The Money Show interviews current CEO Grattan Kirk. 8 April 2021 7:48 PM
COVID-19 vaccine distribution tender set to be awarded in a few days Aspen senior executive Stavros Nicolaous says the tender will be awarded to more than one specialist logistics provider company. 8 April 2021 7:12 PM
View all Local
'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway) Reserve Bank stats show SA household wealth rose in 2020 despite Covid. But this obviously applies to a minority says Kevin Lings. 8 April 2021 7:09 PM
Magashule unveils ANC Youth League task team Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says the team is spread across the ANC factional lines. 8 April 2021 4:39 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
View all Politics
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
New Development Bank approves $1bn loan to SA to help recover from COVID This comes as the country battles record unemployment of around 32.5%. 8 April 2021 3:16 PM
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim' In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim. 7 April 2021 9:03 PM
View all Business
4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty "The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward," says Kabelo van der Merwe of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty. 7 April 2021 11:08 AM
Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage 'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show. 6 April 2021 7:31 PM
SA comes together to raise R2 million for loved Dr Sindi COVID-19 hospital bills The loved doctor become famous on Twitter for giving medical and non-medical advise has been in hospital battling the coronavirus.... 3 April 2021 7:31 AM
View all Lifestyle
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Shaquille O'Neal paying for man's engagement ring goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 April 2021 8:23 AM
Toddler's letter telling tooth fairy that he doesn't believe it, has gone viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 April 2021 8:23 AM
[WATCH] Man driving around with a huge snake on his car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 April 2021 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
Majority of South Africans support ban on cosmetic animal testing - Poll Humane Society International Africa campaign manager Joseph Mayson gives details on #SaveRalph short film and campaign. 8 April 2021 3:12 PM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
View all Africa
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings. 6 April 2021 7:12 PM
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence' Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close. 31 March 2021 6:51 PM
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
View all Opinion
Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal

8 April 2021 8:50 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Unemployment Insurance Fund
UIF
red tape
COVID-19
UIF claims
UIF payout
Sweet Dreamz
Ilze-Marie le Roux
Allan Ragavaloo
UIF claim
Maternity UIF
Tyrel Painczyk

Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.

Countless South Africans have testified to the frustrations of trying to claim money they're entitled to from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

And many go the route of paying a professional services company to help them navigate this tricky process.

However on Wednesday, the UIF's Allan Ragavaloo told The Money Show it is actually illegal to use a third party.

ALSO READ: UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim'

Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ragavaloo after journalist Ilze-Marie le Roux related her experience of trying to claim her maternity benefits for for months on end.

On Thursday, Whitfield follows up with Tyrel Painczyk who is co-owner of Sweet Dreamz, the company le Roux used.

We've been going for almost 11 years, so it's certainly an industry that's been going for a long time.

Tyrel Painczyk, Co-owner - Sweet Dreamz

We don't see why people need to go through the stress, the pain, the headache of constantly begging for what is actually theirs.

Tyrel Painczyk, Co-owner - Sweet Dreamz

The hassle that people get to face is that you're dealing with government [employees] that aren't really interested in assisting you for a large part... There are some gems but they are harder and harder to find.

Tyrel Painczyk, Co-owner - Sweet Dreamz

If the UIF staffers went through the claims process as systematically as they should be doing, it would actually be a very easy process Painczyk says.

"Then it shouldn't take you longer than two weeks."

He says the online claiming option has made it even harder.

There are processes before you can even submit an application that the general public don't understand. I would say that 80% lock themselves out of their profile before they can even submit a claim!

Tyrel Painczyk, Co-owner - Sweet Dreamz

And what about the UIF representative's startling claim that companies like Sweet Dreamz are in fact doing something illegal?

It comes down to the wording of the Act, says Painczyk.

There is a big difference in meaning between 'process' and 'submit', he explains.

We stood up in Parliament - myself and two other agencies at the time - and they were trying to change the Act to make it sound as if it wasn't a legal practise to be in. Prior to that we were welcomed and we could submit applications, no problem.

Tyrel Painczyk, Co-owner - Sweet Dreamz

The wording of the Act is where the issue comes in. It says an agent [UIF employee] or third party cannot take a fee to process an application. Immediately there is a flaw in the wording because we do not process an application - we do not have the power to click 'approve'.

Tyrel Painczyk, Co-owner - Sweet Dreamz

Listen to Arnhard explain how they actually work below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal




