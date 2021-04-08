Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal





Countless South Africans have testified to the frustrations of trying to claim money they're entitled to from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

And many go the route of paying a professional services company to help them navigate this tricky process.

However on Wednesday, the UIF's Allan Ragavaloo told The Money Show it is actually illegal to use a third party.

ALSO READ: UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim'

Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ragavaloo after journalist Ilze-Marie le Roux related her experience of trying to claim her maternity benefits for for months on end.

On Thursday, Whitfield follows up with Tyrel Painczyk who is co-owner of Sweet Dreamz, the company le Roux used.

We've been going for almost 11 years, so it's certainly an industry that's been going for a long time. Tyrel Painczyk, Co-owner - Sweet Dreamz

We don't see why people need to go through the stress, the pain, the headache of constantly begging for what is actually theirs. Tyrel Painczyk, Co-owner - Sweet Dreamz

The hassle that people get to face is that you're dealing with government [employees] that aren't really interested in assisting you for a large part... There are some gems but they are harder and harder to find. Tyrel Painczyk, Co-owner - Sweet Dreamz

If the UIF staffers went through the claims process as systematically as they should be doing, it would actually be a very easy process Painczyk says.

"Then it shouldn't take you longer than two weeks."

He says the online claiming option has made it even harder.

There are processes before you can even submit an application that the general public don't understand. I would say that 80% lock themselves out of their profile before they can even submit a claim! Tyrel Painczyk, Co-owner - Sweet Dreamz

And what about the UIF representative's startling claim that companies like Sweet Dreamz are in fact doing something illegal?

It comes down to the wording of the Act, says Painczyk.

There is a big difference in meaning between 'process' and 'submit', he explains.

We stood up in Parliament - myself and two other agencies at the time - and they were trying to change the Act to make it sound as if it wasn't a legal practise to be in. Prior to that we were welcomed and we could submit applications, no problem. Tyrel Painczyk, Co-owner - Sweet Dreamz

The wording of the Act is where the issue comes in. It says an agent [UIF employee] or third party cannot take a fee to process an application. Immediately there is a flaw in the wording because we do not process an application - we do not have the power to click 'approve'. Tyrel Painczyk, Co-owner - Sweet Dreamz

Listen to Arnhard explain how they actually work below:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal