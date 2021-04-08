Magashule unveils ANC Youth League task team





African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has announced a 35 member ANC Youth League National Task Team.

Speaking to John Perlman, Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says leaders of the task team say they don't know the state of the youth league is in.

I think they've got bigger internal issues to worry about at the moment over and above the opposition parties and the likes. Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

When you look at this group of people, it is actually very interesting; they are literally across the factional battles of the ANC so every faction is trying to have a representative. Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

That immediately tells you that they are going to be at loggerheads on many issues. Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

