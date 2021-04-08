Home Affairs and SkyNet 'contractual dispute' delays delivery of passports
The Department of Home Affairs says there is a contractual dispute between themselves and the courier company SkyNet.
Spokesperson Siya Qoza says the service provider had suspended their services on 6 April but the issue has been resolved.
The service provider is providing a service of moving documents from our printing facility to our offices. When they suspended the services they were not clearing the passports.Siya Qoza, Spokesperson - Department of Home Affairs
The department does not owe SkyNet at the moment.Siya Qoza, Spokesperson - Department of Home Affairs
Qoza says he cannot mention what the contractual dispute is.
Listen to the full interview below...
