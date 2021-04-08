Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
Former Exclusive Books CEO faces criminal charges
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grattan Kirk - CEO at Exclusive Books
Today at 18:13
How private companies help with UIF filings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Klaus Arnhard - Owner at UIF HERO
Today at 18:20
ZOOM : Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous - Burnout or "busy" culture is broken.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:08
Classic cars market is set to boom despite a stuttering economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Tallodi - Managing Director at Classic Car Passion
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - The 3 biggest leadership challenges being felt by business owners today and how to overcome them.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - What is the correct asset mix for retired investors' money?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Home Affairs and SkyNet 'contractual dispute' delays delivery of passports

8 April 2021 5:14 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
passports
Department of Home Affairs
Skynet worldwide express
contractual dispute

Spokesperson Siya Qoza says the department apologises for the disturbance caused by the one day delay.

The Department of Home Affairs says there is a contractual dispute between themselves and the courier company SkyNet.

Spokesperson Siya Qoza says the service provider had suspended their services on 6 April but the issue has been resolved.

The service provider is providing a service of moving documents from our printing facility to our offices. When they suspended the services they were not clearing the passports.

Siya Qoza, Spokesperson - Department of Home Affairs 

The department does not owe SkyNet at the moment.

Siya Qoza, Spokesperson - Department of Home Affairs 

Qoza says he cannot mention what the contractual dispute is.

Listen to the full interview below...




