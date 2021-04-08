COVID-19 vaccine distribution tender set to be awarded in a few days





When the vaccines are ready, do you know who is going to fetch them and under what circumstances?

Has that been made clear to the relevant parties involved?

Joining us on the line to give an update on the tender for vaccine distribution is Aspen senior executive: strategic trade Stavros Nicolaou.

We've got a clear indication as a country as to what the supply pipeline looks like, we've got a clearer indication of when the start date might be of the Phase 2 rollout. Phase 1 relates to the healthcare workers. Stavros Nicolaou, Senior executive: strategic trade - Aspen

The supply schedule for Quarter 2 Phase 2, which is the start of the general population is made up of two vaccines. There is an expectation that Pfizer will deliver starting from the last week in April between 6-million and 8-million doses. Johnson & Johnson will supply 2.8-million doses during Quarter 2. Stavros Nicolaou, Senior executive: strategic trade - Aspen

Government is the procurer of the vaccines, but they are not the logistics or supply-chain providers. There is a tender that is in the final stage of being awarded. We understand that the tender that will be awarded to more than one specialist logistics provider company will happen in the next few days. Stavros Nicolaou, Senior executive: strategic trade - Aspen

The logistics provider companies will be taking the risks and responsibility up to the point of delivery. Once it is delivered to a clinic in Pietermaritzburg, that clinic will have to be accredited. Part of the accreditation process for all these vaccination sites is going to be appropriate and proper storage conditions. Stavros Nicolaou, Senior executive: strategic trade - Aspen

The storage conditions are quite different between Pfizer and the J&J option. At the point of receipt of the stock, it is then the facility that assumes that risk and responsibility. There is a different risk related to once you've administered the vaccine and any medical issues that arise from that. Stavros Nicolaou, Senior executive: strategic trade - Aspen

Listen below for the full interview...