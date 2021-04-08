Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.... 8 April 2021 8:50 PM
Exclusive Books 'taking advice' on possible legal action against former CEO Benjamin Trisk left Exclusive Books under a cloud of allegations in 2018. The Money Show interviews current CEO Grattan Kirk. 8 April 2021 7:48 PM
COVID-19 vaccine distribution tender set to be awarded in a few days Aspen senior executive Stavros Nicolaous says the tender will be awarded to more than one specialist logistics provider company. 8 April 2021 7:12 PM
View all Local
'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway) Reserve Bank stats show SA household wealth rose in 2020 despite Covid. But this obviously applies to a minority says Kevin Lings. 8 April 2021 7:09 PM
Magashule unveils ANC Youth League task team Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says the team is spread across the ANC factional lines. 8 April 2021 4:39 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
View all Politics
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
New Development Bank approves $1bn loan to SA to help recover from COVID This comes as the country battles record unemployment of around 32.5%. 8 April 2021 3:16 PM
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim' In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim. 7 April 2021 9:03 PM
View all Business
4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty "The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward," says Kabelo van der Merwe of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty. 7 April 2021 11:08 AM
Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage 'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show. 6 April 2021 7:31 PM
SA comes together to raise R2 million for loved Dr Sindi COVID-19 hospital bills The loved doctor become famous on Twitter for giving medical and non-medical advise has been in hospital battling the coronavirus.... 3 April 2021 7:31 AM
View all Lifestyle
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Shaquille O'Neal paying for man's engagement ring goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 April 2021 8:23 AM
Toddler's letter telling tooth fairy that he doesn't believe it, has gone viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 April 2021 8:23 AM
[WATCH] Man driving around with a huge snake on his car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 April 2021 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
Majority of South Africans support ban on cosmetic animal testing - Poll Humane Society International Africa campaign manager Joseph Mayson gives details on #SaveRalph short film and campaign. 8 April 2021 3:12 PM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
View all Africa
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings. 6 April 2021 7:12 PM
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence' Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close. 31 March 2021 6:51 PM
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

COVID-19 vaccine distribution tender set to be awarded in a few days

8 April 2021 7:12 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
COVID-19 vaccine
Stavros Nicolaous | Senior Executive: Strategic Trade at Aspen

Aspen senior executive Stavros Nicolaous says the tender will be awarded to more than one specialist logistics provider company.

When the vaccines are ready, do you know who is going to fetch them and under what circumstances?

Has that been made clear to the relevant parties involved?

Joining us on the line to give an update on the tender for vaccine distribution is Aspen senior executive: strategic trade Stavros Nicolaou.

We've got a clear indication as a country as to what the supply pipeline looks like, we've got a clearer indication of when the start date might be of the Phase 2 rollout. Phase 1 relates to the healthcare workers.

Stavros Nicolaou, Senior executive: strategic trade - Aspen

The supply schedule for Quarter 2 Phase 2, which is the start of the general population is made up of two vaccines. There is an expectation that Pfizer will deliver starting from the last week in April between 6-million and 8-million doses. Johnson & Johnson will supply 2.8-million doses during Quarter 2.

Stavros Nicolaou, Senior executive: strategic trade - Aspen

Government is the procurer of the vaccines, but they are not the logistics or supply-chain providers. There is a tender that is in the final stage of being awarded. We understand that the tender that will be awarded to more than one specialist logistics provider company will happen in the next few days.

Stavros Nicolaou, Senior executive: strategic trade - Aspen

The logistics provider companies will be taking the risks and responsibility up to the point of delivery. Once it is delivered to a clinic in Pietermaritzburg, that clinic will have to be accredited. Part of the accreditation process for all these vaccination sites is going to be appropriate and proper storage conditions.

Stavros Nicolaou, Senior executive: strategic trade - Aspen

The storage conditions are quite different between Pfizer and the J&J option. At the point of receipt of the stock, it is then the facility that assumes that risk and responsibility. There is a different risk related to once you've administered the vaccine and any medical issues that arise from that.

Stavros Nicolaou, Senior executive: strategic trade - Aspen

Listen below for the full interview...




8 April 2021 7:12 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
COVID-19 vaccine
Stavros Nicolaous | Senior Executive: Strategic Trade at Aspen

More from Local

Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal

8 April 2021 8:50 PM

Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Exclusive Books 'taking advice' on possible legal action against former CEO

8 April 2021 7:48 PM

Benjamin Trisk left Exclusive Books under a cloud of allegations in 2018. The Money Show interviews current CEO Grattan Kirk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home Affairs and SkyNet 'contractual dispute' delays delivery of passports

8 April 2021 5:14 PM

Spokesperson Siya Qoza says the department apologises for the disturbance caused by the one day delay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New Development Bank approves $1bn loan to SA to help recover from COVID

8 April 2021 3:16 PM

This comes as the country battles record unemployment of around 32.5%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Majority of South Africans support ban on cosmetic animal testing - Poll

8 April 2021 3:12 PM

Humane Society International Africa campaign manager Joseph Mayson gives details on #SaveRalph short film and campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zweli Mkhize and Makhura inspect vaccination sites in Gauteng

8 April 2021 2:12 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi says the minister and premier are impressed by the progress that has been made.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zingiswa Losi: I understood politics from living it, experiencing the injustices

8 April 2021 11:53 AM

In this episode of Hanging Out With Clement, Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi talks about her childhood, politics and the alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Alexandra crèche where toddler was burnt operating illegally, to be shut down'

8 April 2021 8:01 AM

Gauteng Department of Social Development spokesperson Feziwe Ndwayana says the crèche will be shut down within five days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA records 756 COVID-19 infections and 79 more people succumb to virus

8 April 2021 6:25 AM

The Health Department says the fatalities have pushed the death toll to 53, 111 since the start of the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim'

7 April 2021 9:03 PM

In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

COVID-19 vaccine distribution tender set to be awarded in a few days

Local

Magashule unveils ANC Youth League task team

Politics

Home Affairs and SkyNet 'contractual dispute' delays delivery of passports

Local

EWN Highlights

Sudanese women march demanding equal rights

8 April 2021 7:56 PM

Cosatu resolves not to abandon ANC ahead of local govt elections

8 April 2021 7:26 PM

Niehaus denies claims that RET forces are trying to divide the ANC

8 April 2021 7:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA