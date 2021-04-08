'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway)
Despite the Covid-19 lockdown and the resulting economic fallout of a recession and terrible job losses, South African household wealth _increased _in 2020.
RELATED: More than half of SA population (61%) reliant on social grants - study
According to the Reserve Bank's latest figures, the value of the country's household assets amounted to more than R14 trillion at the end of last year.
That's an increase of nearly 5% year on year.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management.
Yes, we're the wealthiest we've ever been and that's despite Covid-19.... On a net basis, that's after debt, South Africa's household wealth went up!Kevin Lings, Chief economist - Stanlib Asset Management
If you look at the breakdown, it's pretty much across the board. Financial assets went up quite nicely - mostly pension funds, unit trusts, and a lot of that would obviously be invested directly in the stock market. The value of residential property went up.Kevin Lings, Chief economist - Stanlib Asset Management
We didn't take on a huge amount of debt... the Reserve Bank cut interest rates, which helped us as the cost of servicing our debt is quite significantly better.Kevin Lings, Chief economist - Stanlib Asset Management
Of course to have derived these benefits, you would have had to have financial assets in the first place.
You have to have been invested. You can't simply have taken your money out of your pension fund or out of your unit trust, and unfortunately a lot of individuals were forced to do that.Kevin Lings, Chief economist - Stanlib Asset Management
You need to retain long-term savings and you need to be constantly adding to that and you end up doing quite well.Kevin Lings, Chief economist - Stanlib Asset Management
Lings notes the data suggests that 10% of the population has over 70% of the wealth.
This highlights the problem of huge inequality that South Africa still has to deal with.
So when we say that households are the wealthiest they've ever been, we're not referring to the entire population by any means. We're actually referring to a very small percentage...Kevin Lings, Chief economist - Stanlib Asset Management
Listen to the complete conversation below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway)
More from Business
Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal
Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.Read More
Exclusive Books 'taking advice' on possible legal action against former CEO
Benjamin Trisk left Exclusive Books under a cloud of allegations in 2018. The Money Show interviews current CEO Grattan Kirk.Read More
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders
A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow).Read More
New Development Bank approves $1bn loan to SA to help recover from COVID
This comes as the country battles record unemployment of around 32.5%.Read More
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim'
In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim.Read More
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects'
Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC)Read More
Radio 3.0 - the live chat room apps are coming
First there was broadcast and streaming, then podcasts and now live online chat showsRead More
More than half of SA population (61%) reliant on social grants - study
The special Covid grant resulted in a big jump in state dependency says trend analyst Bronwyn Williams, but how sustainable is it?Read More
4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty
"The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward," says Kabelo van der Merwe of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty.Read More
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion
Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list.Read More
More from Politics
Magashule unveils ANC Youth League task team
Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says the team is spread across the ANC factional lines.Read More
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency?
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting.Read More
If black DA leaders are hurt by 'experiment' they have my number - Tony Leon
The former DA leader says he has nothing to do with dissent against Mmusi Maimane, that's what Helen Zille was responsible for.Read More
More than half of SA population (61%) reliant on social grants - study
The special Covid grant resulted in a big jump in state dependency says trend analyst Bronwyn Williams, but how sustainable is it?Read More
Ramaphosa remembers brave & courageous Charlotte Maxeke
Ramaphosa was in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday afternoon leading the party's celebration of what would have been Maxeke's 150th birthday.Read More
SA has signed COVID-19 vaccine deals but when will the rollout begin?
Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan reflects on the latest on country's vaccine rollout plan.Read More
DA to approach SAHRC to probe govt's slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout strategy
The party said that this was in addition to the decision it took to explore further legal challenges against the South African government on the matter.Read More
Not only are Tony Leon's remarks offensive but a betrayal - Mmusi Maimane
One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane reacts to comments where he was described as an experiment.Read More
Bantu Holomisa calls for lifestyle audit into Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
The Defence minister is accused of receiving cash and gifts amounting to about R5 million from an SANDF contractor.Read More
Numsa wants attorneys to take action against SAA over unpaid salaries
The union says its members at SAA Technical have not yet received their salaries which were meant to come on 1 April.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal
Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.Read More
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim'
In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim.Read More
4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty
"The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward," says Kabelo van der Merwe of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty.Read More
Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage
'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show.Read More
SA comes together to raise R2 million for loved Dr Sindi COVID-19 hospital bills
The loved doctor become famous on Twitter for giving medical and non-medical advise has been in hospital battling the coronavirus.Read More
Discovery Bank introduces Apple Pay service for contactless payments
South Africans take 29 years to change bank accounts, but they're starting to embrace change - Discovery Bank CEO Hylton KallnerRead More
OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce
Standard Bank has partnered up to feed the needy with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown.Read More
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021
"Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards".Read More
Pay less for car insurance
It’s time to shop around, particularly if you’re driving a bit less than before, says insurance expert Christelle Colman.Read More
Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans'
The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson.Read More