Latest Local
Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.... 8 April 2021 8:50 PM
Exclusive Books 'taking advice' on possible legal action against former CEO Benjamin Trisk left Exclusive Books under a cloud of allegations in 2018. The Money Show interviews current CEO Grattan Kirk. 8 April 2021 7:48 PM
COVID-19 vaccine distribution tender set to be awarded in a few days Aspen senior executive Stavros Nicolaous says the tender will be awarded to more than one specialist logistics provider company. 8 April 2021 7:12 PM
View all Local
'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway) Reserve Bank stats show SA household wealth rose in 2020 despite Covid. But this obviously applies to a minority says Kevin Lings. 8 April 2021 7:09 PM
Magashule unveils ANC Youth League task team Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says the team is spread across the ANC factional lines. 8 April 2021 4:39 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
View all Politics
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
New Development Bank approves $1bn loan to SA to help recover from COVID This comes as the country battles record unemployment of around 32.5%. 8 April 2021 3:16 PM
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim' In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim. 7 April 2021 9:03 PM
View all Business
4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty "The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward," says Kabelo van der Merwe of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty. 7 April 2021 11:08 AM
Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage 'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show. 6 April 2021 7:31 PM
SA comes together to raise R2 million for loved Dr Sindi COVID-19 hospital bills The loved doctor become famous on Twitter for giving medical and non-medical advise has been in hospital battling the coronavirus.... 3 April 2021 7:31 AM
View all Lifestyle
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Shaquille O'Neal paying for man's engagement ring goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 April 2021 8:23 AM
Toddler's letter telling tooth fairy that he doesn't believe it, has gone viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 April 2021 8:23 AM
[WATCH] Man driving around with a huge snake on his car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 April 2021 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
Majority of South Africans support ban on cosmetic animal testing - Poll Humane Society International Africa campaign manager Joseph Mayson gives details on #SaveRalph short film and campaign. 8 April 2021 3:12 PM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
View all Africa
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings. 6 April 2021 7:12 PM
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence' Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close. 31 March 2021 6:51 PM
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
View all Opinion
'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway)

8 April 2021 7:09 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Recession
Inequality
Unemployment
The Money Show
Reserve bank
Bruce Whitfield
Savings
Kevin Lings
Property
wealth
financial assets
household wealth
COVID-19

Reserve Bank stats show SA household wealth rose in 2020 despite Covid. But this obviously applies to a minority says Kevin Lings.

Despite the Covid-19 lockdown and the resulting economic fallout of a recession and terrible job losses, South African household wealth _increased _in 2020.

RELATED: More than half of SA population (61%) reliant on social grants - study

According to the Reserve Bank's latest figures, the value of the country's household assets amounted to more than R14 trillion at the end of last year.

That's an increase of nearly 5% year on year.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

Yes, we're the wealthiest we've ever been and that's despite Covid-19.... On a net basis, that's after debt, South Africa's household wealth went up!

Kevin Lings, Chief economist - Stanlib Asset Management

If you look at the breakdown, it's pretty much across the board. Financial assets went up quite nicely - mostly pension funds, unit trusts, and a lot of that would obviously be invested directly in the stock market. The value of residential property went up.

Kevin Lings, Chief economist - Stanlib Asset Management

We didn't take on a huge amount of debt... the Reserve Bank cut interest rates, which helped us as the cost of servicing our debt is quite significantly better.

Kevin Lings, Chief economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Of course to have derived these benefits, you would have had to have financial assets in the first place.

You have to have been invested. You can't simply have taken your money out of your pension fund or out of your unit trust, and unfortunately a lot of individuals were forced to do that.

Kevin Lings, Chief economist - Stanlib Asset Management

You need to retain long-term savings and you need to be constantly adding to that and you end up doing quite well.

Kevin Lings, Chief economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Lings notes the data suggests that 10% of the population has over 70% of the wealth.

This highlights the problem of huge inequality that South Africa still has to deal with.

So when we say that households are the wealthiest they've ever been, we're not referring to the entire population by any means. We're actually referring to a very small percentage...

Kevin Lings, Chief economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Listen to the complete conversation below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway)




