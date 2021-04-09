SA records 1,366 COVID-19 infections and 62 more people succumb to virus
Sixty-two more people have succumbed to the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 53, 173 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Health Department has recorded 1,366 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 554, 975.
RELATED: SA records 756 COVID-19 infections and 79 more people succumb to virus
The total number of vaccines administered is 283, 629 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 480, 632 people having recuperated from the virus.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 554 975 the total number of deaths is 53 173 the total number of recoveries is 1 480 632 and the total number of vaccines administered is 283 629. pic.twitter.com/GOaqxHeQWt— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 8, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 08 April.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 8, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/iqai6fzZTX
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/feverpitched/feverpitched2003/feverpitched200300074/142272650-positive-coronavirus-blood-test-tube-laying-on-lab-table-.jpg
More from Local
Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal
Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.Read More
Exclusive Books 'taking advice' on possible legal action against former CEO
Benjamin Trisk left Exclusive Books under a cloud of allegations in 2018. The Money Show interviews current CEO Grattan Kirk.Read More
COVID-19 vaccine distribution tender set to be awarded in a few days
Aspen senior executive Stavros Nicolaous says the tender will be awarded to more than one specialist logistics provider company.Read More
Home Affairs and SkyNet 'contractual dispute' delays delivery of passports
Spokesperson Siya Qoza says the department apologises for the disturbance caused by the one day delay.Read More
New Development Bank approves $1bn loan to SA to help recover from COVID
This comes as the country battles record unemployment of around 32.5%.Read More
Majority of South Africans support ban on cosmetic animal testing - Poll
Humane Society International Africa campaign manager Joseph Mayson gives details on #SaveRalph short film and campaign.Read More
Zweli Mkhize and Makhura inspect vaccination sites in Gauteng
Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi says the minister and premier are impressed by the progress that has been made.Read More
Zingiswa Losi: I understood politics from living it, experiencing the injustices
In this episode of Hanging Out With Clement, Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi talks about her childhood, politics and the alliance.Read More
'Alexandra crèche where toddler was burnt operating illegally, to be shut down'
Gauteng Department of Social Development spokesperson Feziwe Ndwayana says the crèche will be shut down within five days.Read More
SA records 756 COVID-19 infections and 79 more people succumb to virus
The Health Department says the fatalities have pushed the death toll to 53, 111 since the start of the pandemic.Read More