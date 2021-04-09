SA records 1,366 COVID-19 infections and 62 more people succumb to virus





Sixty-two more people have succumbed to the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 53, 173 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department has recorded 1,366 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 554, 975.

The total number of vaccines administered is 283, 629 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 480, 632 people having recuperated from the virus.

