The Clement Manyathela Show
9 April 2021
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Toddler's letter telling tooth fairy that he doesn't believe it, has gone viral

Home Loan advisor warns against joke references when sending cash to friends

Social media is talking after a Home Loan advisor has warned people not to put joke references when sending money to friends.

Click here to watch the full video with the warning:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




