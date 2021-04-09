Khloe Kardashian responding to backlash over deleted photo goes viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Toddler's letter telling tooth fairy that he doesn't believe it, has gone viral
Khloe Kardashian responding to backlash over deleted photo goes viral
Khloe Kardashian, has responded to backlash over her deleted unedited photo citing the effects many years of trolling have had on her self-confidence.
Read her comments below:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : @khloekardashian/instagram.com
More from Entertainment
Home Loan advisor warns against joke references when sending cash to friends
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Shaquille O'Neal paying for man's engagement ring goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Toddler's letter telling tooth fairy that he doesn't believe it, has gone viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Man driving around with a huge snake on his car goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Woman falls from man's shoulders knocking off her front teeth goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Woman asking about weirdest things found in other people bathrooms goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
uBettina Wethu: We didn't want to do a photocopy of the original series
Producer Tshepiso Chikapa Phiri says Ugly Betty says they understood that they South Africa has a different audience.Read More
[WATCH] Adorable little boy claiming he didn't have any cupcakes goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Twitter thread of people telling stories that are hard to believe go viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
SABC colleagues give veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom lovely send-off
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More