[LISTEN] Dangers of comparing your partner to your ex

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:50
ANC considering stopping virtual meetings due to leaks
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 16:10
SAA charter flight for vaccine collection was unlawful
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Alf Lees
Today at 16:20
Protesting artists ordered by court to leave NAC premises
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:50
Data Reveals Surprising Insights About Alcohol Harm in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Today at 17:10
Evolution of Covid-19 variants complicate vaccine development
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Tulio de Oliveira
Today at 18:09
Lender and Government in talks to restructure the R200-bn covid relief program. Banks rejects plans to swap the loans to grants.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ismail Momoniat - Deputy Director General at National Treasury
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File - Snezar Timepiece
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sinekhaya Manciya - Founder & Owner at Snezar Timepiece
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
'If you can build a culture of service you have a much better chance of success' Founder of Sorbet Salon and Hatch Institute Ian Fuhr speaks about his failures and life and some of the lessons learnt. 9 April 2021 3:56 PM
Meet our first VodaPay Max winner – aspiring business owner, Atenkosi Sisusa Vodacom is helping Atenkosi Sisusa kickstart his own business with its latest VodaPay Max POS system and a R10,000 cash injection. 9 April 2021 3:18 PM
Fixing Joburg roads a pipedream but traffic signals have improved - DA DA ward councillor David Potter says unless MEC Jacob Mamabolo gets tar from private contractors, the problem will persist. 9 April 2021 2:38 PM
View all Local
We must revive ANCYL and take it to a credible elective congress - Thuthu Zuma The National Task Team member says appointees are 35 years and below, the organisation has been returned to its rightful owners. 9 April 2021 1:27 PM
'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway) Reserve Bank stats show SA household wealth rose in 2020 despite Covid. But this obviously applies to a minority says Kevin Lings. 8 April 2021 7:09 PM
Magashule unveils ANC Youth League task team Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says the team is spread across the ANC factional lines. 8 April 2021 4:39 PM
View all Politics
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 9 April 2021 2:49 PM
'Affordable' classic car market (e.g. VW Beetle) is booming in South Africa "Affordable classics have grown for the last seven years – even last year," says John Tallodi of Classic Car Passion South Africa. 9 April 2021 11:52 AM
Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.... 8 April 2021 8:50 PM
View all Business
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim' In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim. 7 April 2021 9:03 PM
4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty "The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward," says Kabelo van der Merwe of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty. 7 April 2021 11:08 AM
Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage 'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show. 6 April 2021 7:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
View all Sport
Home Loan advisor warns against joke references when sending cash to friends Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 April 2021 8:22 AM
Khloe Kardashian responding to backlash over deleted photo goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 April 2021 8:22 AM
[WATCH] Shaquille O'Neal paying for man's engagement ring goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 April 2021 8:23 AM
View all Entertainment
Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip passes away In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that the prince died 'peacefully' at Windsor Castle. 9 April 2021 1:31 PM
Majority of South Africans support ban on cosmetic animal testing - Poll Humane Society International Africa campaign manager Joseph Mayson gives details on #SaveRalph short film and campaign. 8 April 2021 3:12 PM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
View all Africa
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings. 6 April 2021 7:12 PM
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence' Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close. 31 March 2021 6:51 PM
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
View all Opinion
[LISTEN] Dangers of comparing your partner to your ex

9 April 2021 11:58 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Love
#relationships
comparisons

Psycho-sexologist Chantal Fowler says you might miss some magic in your relationship while focused on your ex.

Psycho-sexologist Chantal Fowler says comparing your current partner and your ex-partner can be a destructive thing.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Fowler says this can blind you from seeing what you currently have with your current partner.

If you are constantly measuring up your new partner with your old partner, you may not even find space to find new partner offers that you didn't have before.

Chantal Fowler, Psycho-sexologist

You might miss out on some of the magic that is there because you are so focused on how that person is not like your ex.

Chantal Fowler, Psycho-sexologist

Listen to the full interview below...




9 April 2021 11:58 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Love
#relationships
comparisons

More from Local

'If you can build a culture of service you have a much better chance of success'

9 April 2021 3:56 PM

Founder of Sorbet Salon and Hatch Institute Ian Fuhr speaks about his failures and life and some of the lessons learnt.

Meet our first VodaPay Max winner – aspiring business owner, Atenkosi Sisusa

9 April 2021 3:18 PM

Vodacom is helping Atenkosi Sisusa kickstart his own business with its latest VodaPay Max POS system and a R10,000 cash injection.

Fixing Joburg roads a pipedream but traffic signals have improved - DA

9 April 2021 2:38 PM

DA ward councillor David Potter says unless MEC Jacob Mamabolo gets tar from private contractors, the problem will persist.

SA records 1,366 COVID-19 infections and 62 more people succumb to virus

9 April 2021 6:26 AM

The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 53, 173 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal

8 April 2021 8:50 PM

Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.

Exclusive Books 'taking advice' on possible legal action against former CEO

8 April 2021 7:48 PM

Benjamin Trisk left Exclusive Books under a cloud of allegations in 2018. The Money Show interviews current CEO Grattan Kirk.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution tender set to be awarded in a few days

8 April 2021 7:12 PM

Aspen senior executive Stavros Nicolaous says the tender will be awarded to more than one specialist logistics provider company.

Home Affairs and SkyNet 'contractual dispute' delays delivery of passports

8 April 2021 5:14 PM

Spokesperson Siya Qoza says the department apologises for the disturbance caused by the one-day delay.

New Development Bank approves $1bn loan to SA to help recover from COVID

8 April 2021 3:16 PM

This comes as the country battles record unemployment of around 32.5%.

Majority of South Africans support ban on cosmetic animal testing - Poll

8 April 2021 3:12 PM

Humane Society International Africa campaign manager Joseph Mayson gives details on #SaveRalph short film and campaign.

Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip passes away

World

We must revive ANCYL and take it to a credible elective congress - Thuthu Zuma

Politics

Fixing Joburg roads a pipedream but traffic signals have improved - DA

Local

EWN Highlights

EU agency reviewing blood clots with Johnson & Johnson vaccine

9 April 2021 3:07 PM

Mahlobo: SSA suffering because it was formed by people with different interests

9 April 2021 3:00 PM

INFOGRAPHIC: The prince in profile: Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh

9 April 2021 2:16 PM

