[LISTEN] Dangers of comparing your partner to your ex
Psycho-sexologist Chantal Fowler says comparing your current partner and your ex-partner can be a destructive thing.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Fowler says this can blind you from seeing what you currently have with your current partner.
If you are constantly measuring up your new partner with your old partner, you may not even find space to find new partner offers that you didn't have before.Chantal Fowler, Psycho-sexologist
You might miss out on some of the magic that is there because you are so focused on how that person is not like your ex.Chantal Fowler, Psycho-sexologist
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_94378979_broken-red-valentines-day-heart-on-a-pile-of-coins-love-and-money-problems-abstract-concept-.html?term=couple%2Bmoney%2Bheart&vti=lvaywqkbk1dt9zwatb-1-1
