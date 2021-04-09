Fixing Joburg roads a pipedream but traffic signals have improved - DA





Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has assured motorists that we're gonna be driving on smooth roads within six months.

There have been lots of concerns over deep potholes, even some huge ones. Mamabolo said his department will work on weekends to ensure roads in the province will be maintained.

What is the state of roads in the province? What about traffic lights.

We know historically this is a huge problem but does seem to have improved.

Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor David Potter gives an update.

I think what the MEC is saying is a pipedream. The Johannesburg Roads Agency can hardly make any of their own tar for about a year now. Their plant shut down this time last year and due to, by their own admission, management instability and lack of skilled personnel, no contracts. David Potter, Democratic Alliance ward councilor

Unless Jacob gets the tar from private contractors, he was certainly not getting from JRA until earlier this week or late last week. David Potter, Democratic Alliance ward councilor

There is a huge improvement with the traffic signals in and around Johannesburg generally. If there is a traffic light out it is likely due to a motorist having pressed into the poles. The City of Johannesburg has around 80 traffic signals that are flattened by motor vehicle accidents a month. David Potter, Democratic Alliance ward councilor

We have seen an improvement with the filling of potholes by private contractors and SMMEs over the last month or so, but we need to differentiate between potholes (which are generally bad road service) and reinstatement, where Joburg Water goes and fixes a pipe outside your house and leave the pipe open and Joburg Roads must come and fill it. David Potter, Democratic Alliance ward councilor

A report we received in early February 2020, just before the lockdown, there were around 2,500 reinstatements that were not solved and they were not potholes. David Potter, Democratic Alliance ward councilor

