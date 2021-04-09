We must revive ANCYL and take it to a credible elective congress - Thuthu Zuma
Amidst deep divisions, the African National Congress (ANC) on Thursday announced the appointment of 35 young people to resuscitate the ANC Youth League.
Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report chats to ANCYL National Task Team member Thuthu Zuma to give more insight on the new appointments.
In its last NEC meeting, the ANC took a decision to appoint 35 young people to the national task team and its mandate is to revive the ANCYL and take it to an elective congress.Thuthu Zuma, Member - ANCYL National Task Team
This is what young people in the ANC have been advocating for quite some time and engaging the ANC to say the affairs of the ANC Youth League to be brought back to the members of the Youth League so that we can take the organisastion forward.Thuthu Zuma, Member - ANCYL National Task Team
In essence, the organisation has been returned to its rightful owners. Our priorities are issues around young people, dealing with issues affecting young people: unemployment crisis and a stagnating economy that makes it difficult for our young people to become economically active.Thuthu Zuma, Member - ANCYL National Task Team
Paramount to that is a strong and united ANC. Our primary task is to revive our organisation, to take it to a credible elective congress and to ensure that it contributes meaningfully towards unity, stability and strengthening the ANC..Thuthu Zuma, Member - ANCYL National Task Team
The 35 young people come from the length and breadth of South Africa and are tasked with reimagining and repositioning the Youth League so that it can champion the interests of the majority and the young people of this country to better their lives.Thuthu Zuma, Member - ANCYL National Task Team
We understand the seriousness of the task and we appreciate the challenges over the years that the ANCYL has faced. So this step becomes very important in addressing those specific challenges.Thuthu Zuma, Member - ANCYL National Task Team
Listen below to the full conversation:
