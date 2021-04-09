Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
ANC considering stopping virtual meetings due to leaks
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 16:10
SAA charter flight for vaccine collection was unlawful
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Alf Lees
Today at 16:20
Protesting artists ordered by court to leave NAC premises
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:50
Data Reveals Surprising Insights About Alcohol Harm in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Today at 17:10
Evolution of Covid-19 variants complicate vaccine development
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Tulio de Oliveira
Today at 18:09
Lender and Government in talks to restructure the R200-bn covid relief program. Banks rejects plans to swap the loans to grants.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ismail Momoniat - Deputy Director General at National Treasury
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File - Snezar Timepiece
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sinekhaya Manciya - Founder & Owner at Snezar Timepiece
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

We must revive ANCYL and take it to a credible elective congress - Thuthu Zuma

9 April 2021 1:27 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
ANCYL
ANC
NEC
task team

The National Task Team member says appointees are 35 years and below, the organisation has been returned to its rightful owners.

Amidst deep divisions, the African National Congress (ANC) on Thursday announced the appointment of 35 young people to resuscitate the ANC Youth League.

RELATED: Magashule unveils ANC Youth League task team

Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report chats to ANCYL National Task Team member Thuthu Zuma to give more insight on the new appointments.

In its last NEC meeting, the ANC took a decision to appoint 35 young people to the national task team and its mandate is to revive the ANCYL and take it to an elective congress.

Thuthu Zuma, Member - ANCYL National Task Team

This is what young people in the ANC have been advocating for quite some time and engaging the ANC to say the affairs of the ANC Youth League to be brought back to the members of the Youth League so that we can take the organisastion forward.

Thuthu Zuma, Member - ANCYL National Task Team

In essence, the organisation has been returned to its rightful owners. Our priorities are issues around young people, dealing with issues affecting young people: unemployment crisis and a stagnating economy that makes it difficult for our young people to become economically active.

Thuthu Zuma, Member - ANCYL National Task Team

Paramount to that is a strong and united ANC. Our primary task is to revive our organisation, to take it to a credible elective congress and to ensure that it contributes meaningfully towards unity, stability and strengthening the ANC..

Thuthu Zuma, Member - ANCYL National Task Team

The 35 young people come from the length and breadth of South Africa and are tasked with reimagining and repositioning the Youth League so that it can champion the interests of the majority and the young people of this country to better their lives.

Thuthu Zuma, Member - ANCYL National Task Team

We understand the seriousness of the task and we appreciate the challenges over the years that the ANCYL has faced. So this step becomes very important in addressing those specific challenges.

Thuthu Zuma, Member - ANCYL National Task Team

Listen below to the full conversation:




