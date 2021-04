Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip passes away

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died. He was aged 99.

In a brief statement, Buckingham Palace said that the prince died 'peacefully' at Windsor Castle.

The statement added that further announcements will be made in due course.

The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.



