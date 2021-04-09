



Founder of Sorbet Salon and Hatch Institute Ian Fuhr says after the success of the chain stores in South Africa he ventured into the UK and opened six stores.

Four years later they had to close them all and went into liquidation.

Speaking to Azania Mosaka on the upside of failure, Fuhr says one of the highlights of his failures was a speech problem at the age of 16.

When I was 16, out of the blue I developed a speech problem in the form of a severe stutter and this has a massive impact on my self-confidence. So much so, I didn't want to go to school. Ian Fuhr, Founder - Hatch Institute

Fuhr explains the lessons he learned from some failures of K-Mark and Sorbet.

We didn't really understand the importance of getting your accounts out properly and on time. We didn't sort of manage people properly the way that we should have. Ian Fuhr, Founder - Hatch Institute

Culture at first was not right. I had to learn about culture and after the liquidation I had to apply the culture blueprint that I had developed over the years and that was the biggest lesson. Ian Fuhr, Founder - Hatch Institute

Once you can build a strong culture, you will be able to build a future of service and if you can build a culture of service you have a much better chance of success. Ian Fuhr, Founder - Hatch Institute

