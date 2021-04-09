ANC considers banning virtual NEC meetings following leaks





The African National Congress (ANC) is considering stopping holding virtual meetings due to leaks.

This comes after the circulation of a clip of Cyril Ramaphosa from what is believed to have been a closed meeting between the ANC top six and former president Jacob Zuma.

Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia has more.

Part of their concerns is that important issues being debated within the ANC are being recorded in these virtual engagements. Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

There are rumours that NEC members invite people to a watch party of NEC engagements so there is a serious need from the party to clamp down on what they called ill-discipline. Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...