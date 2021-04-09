ANC considers banning virtual NEC meetings following leaks
The African National Congress (ANC) is considering stopping holding virtual meetings due to leaks.
This comes after the circulation of a clip of Cyril Ramaphosa from what is believed to have been a closed meeting between the ANC top six and former president Jacob Zuma.
Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia has more.
Part of their concerns is that important issues being debated within the ANC are being recorded in these virtual engagements.Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News
There are rumours that NEC members invite people to a watch party of NEC engagements so there is a serious need from the party to clamp down on what they called ill-discipline.Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Politics
We must revive ANCYL and take it to a credible elective congress - Thuthu Zuma
The National Task Team member says appointees are 35 years and below, the organisation has been returned to its rightful owners.Read More
'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway)
Reserve Bank stats show SA household wealth rose in 2020 despite Covid. But this obviously applies to a minority says Kevin Lings.Read More
Magashule unveils ANC Youth League task team
Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says the team is spread across the ANC factional lines.Read More
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency?
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting.Read More
If black DA leaders are hurt by 'experiment' they have my number - Tony Leon
The former DA leader says he has nothing to do with dissent against Mmusi Maimane, that's what Helen Zille was responsible for.Read More
More than half of SA population (61%) reliant on social grants - study
The special Covid grant resulted in a big jump in state dependency says trend analyst Bronwyn Williams, but how sustainable is it?Read More
Ramaphosa remembers brave & courageous Charlotte Maxeke
Ramaphosa was in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday afternoon leading the party's celebration of what would have been Maxeke's 150th birthday.Read More
SA has signed COVID-19 vaccine deals but when will the rollout begin?
Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan reflects on the latest on country's vaccine rollout plan.Read More
DA to approach SAHRC to probe govt's slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout strategy
The party said that this was in addition to the decision it took to explore further legal challenges against the South African government on the matter.Read More
Not only are Tony Leon's remarks offensive but a betrayal - Mmusi Maimane
One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane reacts to comments where he was described as an experiment.Read More