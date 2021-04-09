Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview with Mikhail Rajab
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mikhail Rajab - Founder of Dimensions SA
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - Raylene "Ray" Williams
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Raylene "Ray" Williams - Founder of Tilulu Foundation
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'If you can build a culture of service you have a much better chance of success' Founder of Sorbet Salon and Hatch Institute Ian Fuhr speaks about his failures and life and some of the lessons learnt. 9 April 2021 3:56 PM
Meet our first VodaPay Max winner – aspiring business owner, Atenkosi Sisusa Vodacom is helping Atenkosi Sisusa kickstart his own business with its latest VodaPay Max POS system and a R10,000 cash injection. 9 April 2021 3:18 PM
Fixing Joburg roads a pipedream but traffic signals have improved - DA DA ward councillor David Potter says unless MEC Jacob Mamabolo gets tar from private contractors, the problem will persist. 9 April 2021 2:38 PM
View all Local
ANC considers banning virtual NEC meetings following leaks Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says some of the concerns is that virtual NEC meetings are recorded. 9 April 2021 4:43 PM
We must revive ANCYL and take it to a credible elective congress - Thuthu Zuma The National Task Team member says appointees are 35 years and below, the organisation has been returned to its rightful owners. 9 April 2021 1:27 PM
'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway) Reserve Bank stats show SA household wealth rose in 2020 despite Covid. But this obviously applies to a minority says Kevin Lings. 8 April 2021 7:09 PM
View all Politics
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 9 April 2021 2:49 PM
'Affordable' classic car market (e.g. VW Beetle) is booming in South Africa "Affordable classics have grown for the last seven years – even last year," says John Tallodi of Classic Car Passion South Africa. 9 April 2021 11:52 AM
Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.... 8 April 2021 8:50 PM
View all Business
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim' In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim. 7 April 2021 9:03 PM
4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty "The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward," says Kabelo van der Merwe of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty. 7 April 2021 11:08 AM
Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage 'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show. 6 April 2021 7:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
View all Sport
Home Loan advisor warns against joke references when sending cash to friends Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 April 2021 8:22 AM
Khloe Kardashian responding to backlash over deleted photo goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 April 2021 8:22 AM
[WATCH] Shaquille O'Neal paying for man's engagement ring goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 April 2021 8:23 AM
View all Entertainment
Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip passes away In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that the prince died 'peacefully' at Windsor Castle. 9 April 2021 1:31 PM
Majority of South Africans support ban on cosmetic animal testing - Poll Humane Society International Africa campaign manager Joseph Mayson gives details on #SaveRalph short film and campaign. 8 April 2021 3:12 PM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
View all Africa
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 9 April 2021 2:49 PM
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings. 6 April 2021 7:12 PM
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence' Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close. 31 March 2021 6:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

ANC considers banning virtual NEC meetings following leaks

9 April 2021 4:43 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
ANC
Zuma
Ramaphosa
ANC NEC
virtual meetings

Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says some of the concerns is that virtual NEC meetings are recorded.

The African National Congress (ANC) is considering stopping holding virtual meetings due to leaks.

This comes after the circulation of a clip of Cyril Ramaphosa from what is believed to have been a closed meeting between the ANC top six and former president Jacob Zuma.

Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia has more.

Part of their concerns is that important issues being debated within the ANC are being recorded in these virtual engagements.

Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

There are rumours that NEC members invite people to a watch party of NEC engagements so there is a serious need from the party to clamp down on what they called ill-discipline.

Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...




9 April 2021 4:43 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
ANC
Zuma
Ramaphosa
ANC NEC
virtual meetings

More from Politics

We must revive ANCYL and take it to a credible elective congress - Thuthu Zuma

9 April 2021 1:27 PM

The National Task Team member says appointees are 35 years and below, the organisation has been returned to its rightful owners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway)

8 April 2021 7:09 PM

Reserve Bank stats show SA household wealth rose in 2020 despite Covid. But this obviously applies to a minority says Kevin Lings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Magashule unveils ANC Youth League task team

8 April 2021 4:39 PM

Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says the team is spread across the ANC factional lines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency?

8 April 2021 1:05 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

If black DA leaders are hurt by 'experiment' they have my number - Tony Leon

7 April 2021 7:34 PM

The former DA leader says he has nothing to do with dissent against Mmusi Maimane, that's what Helen Zille was responsible for.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More than half of SA population (61%) reliant on social grants - study

7 April 2021 7:13 PM

The special Covid grant resulted in a big jump in state dependency says trend analyst Bronwyn Williams, but how sustainable is it?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa remembers brave & courageous Charlotte Maxeke

7 April 2021 1:55 PM

Ramaphosa was in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday afternoon leading the party's celebration of what would have been Maxeke's 150th birthday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA has signed COVID-19 vaccine deals but when will the rollout begin?

6 April 2021 12:44 PM

Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan reflects on the latest on country's vaccine rollout plan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA to approach SAHRC to probe govt's slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout strategy

6 April 2021 12:22 PM

The party said that this was in addition to the decision it took to explore further legal challenges against the South African government on the matter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Not only are Tony Leon's remarks offensive but a betrayal - Mmusi Maimane

6 April 2021 11:13 AM

One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane reacts to comments where he was described as an experiment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ANC considers banning virtual NEC meetings following leaks

Politics

Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip passes away

World

Fixing Joburg roads a pipedream but traffic signals have improved - DA

Local

EWN Highlights

Flowers and flags as public flocks to honour to Prince Philip

9 April 2021 7:34 PM

Zuma given until Wed to propose appropriate sentence if found guilty: report

9 April 2021 7:13 PM

Rapper DMX has died age 50: US media

9 April 2021 6:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA