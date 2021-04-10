South Africa records 1,267 new Covid-19 cases
Fifty-Three more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 53, 226 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Health Department says it has recorded 1,267 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 556, 242.
The total number of vaccines administered is 288, 368 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 481, 637 people having recuperated from the virus.
