Condolences pour in for US rapper DMX





Condolences continue to pour in for the family of US rapper and actor DMX who died at the age of 50.

The performer, whose real name was Earl Simmons died after suffering a heart attack.

DMX had been placed on life support and died with his family by his side.

“If I was to drop dead right now, my last thought would be: I’ve lived a good life.” - DMX, February 2021 pic.twitter.com/aB3hqXbbHx — love yourself. (@MichellCClark) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX 😭 💔



Throwback to DMX riding the slingshot in Orlando with his daughter pic.twitter.com/kyj0OV4MwT — Stuff That Matters 🤙🏽 (@StuffMattersPod) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX. I pray for the comfort of your children and loved ones. 🙏🏿💛 pic.twitter.com/WC5LsaL9j8 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 9, 2021

The bonds were real. They changed lives. She played his daughter in #CradleToTheGrave 20 yrs ago and then she became his Goddaughter in real life. This is who X was. 🙏🏾🖤 He truly looked out. No sometimey industry bs. He was 1 of 1. https://t.co/WAS9cU8exx — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 9, 2021

One of the most iconic performances in music history.



DMX in front of the whole world at Woodstock 99 🙏🏾pic.twitter.com/NhE11afUZA — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 9, 2021