Condolences pour in for US rapper DMX
Condolences continue to pour in for the family of US rapper and actor DMX who died at the age of 50.
The performer, whose real name was Earl Simmons died after suffering a heart attack.
DMX had been placed on life support and died with his family by his side.
“If I was to drop dead right now, my last thought would be: I’ve lived a good life.” - DMX, February 2021 pic.twitter.com/aB3hqXbbHx— love yourself. (@MichellCClark) April 9, 2021
RIP DMX 😭 💔— Stuff That Matters 🤙🏽 (@StuffMattersPod) April 9, 2021
Throwback to DMX riding the slingshot in Orlando with his daughter pic.twitter.com/kyj0OV4MwT
RIP DMX. I pray for the comfort of your children and loved ones. 🙏🏿💛 pic.twitter.com/WC5LsaL9j8— Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 9, 2021
The bonds were real. They changed lives. She played his daughter in #CradleToTheGrave 20 yrs ago and then she became his Goddaughter in real life. This is who X was. 🙏🏾🖤 He truly looked out. No sometimey industry bs. He was 1 of 1. https://t.co/WAS9cU8exx— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 9, 2021
One of the most iconic performances in music history.— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 9, 2021
DMX in front of the whole world at Woodstock 99 🙏🏾pic.twitter.com/NhE11afUZA
Source : Instagram
More from Entertainment
Home Loan advisor warns against joke references when sending cash to friends
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Khloe Kardashian responding to backlash over deleted photo goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Shaquille O'Neal paying for man's engagement ring goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Toddler's letter telling tooth fairy that he doesn't believe it, has gone viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Man driving around with a huge snake on his car goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Woman falls from man's shoulders knocking off her front teeth goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Woman asking about weirdest things found in other people bathrooms goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
uBettina Wethu: We didn't want to do a photocopy of the original series
Producer Tshepiso Chikapa Phiri says Ugly Betty says they understood that they South Africa has a different audience.Read More
[WATCH] Adorable little boy claiming he didn't have any cupcakes goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Twitter thread of people telling stories that are hard to believe go viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More