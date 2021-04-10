[LISTEN] Why sitting all day is not good for your health
Research has linked sitting for long periods of time with a number of health concerns such as obesity, increased blood pressure to name a few.
Physiotherapist and author Lesley Meyer says sitting for a long period of time will also result in not being able to stand up straight.
Speaking to Refiloe Maphakanyane, Meyer says there are a few things one can do to ensure they are sitting properly.
If your feet are dangling, put a little footstool under. If your feet hang, they will cause pressure on the back of your hamstring which will irritate the nerves there and irritate the blood supply down to your feet which can cause swelling in the legs.Lesley Meyer, Physiotherapist and Author
Meyer adds that looking at your screen in the wrong posture can also be harmful.
You need to take a break every two hours. You can even get these things that block your screen so you can get up and talk a walk or stretch then come back to sit.Lesley Meyer, Physiotherapist and Author
She adds that standing all day is not advisable.
If you look at the hairdressers and those who have to stand all day get leg problems and sore legs. Our bodies are not designed to be in position for long periods of time.Lesley Meyer, Physiotherapist and Author
Listen to the full interview below...
