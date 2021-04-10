Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soundtracks of My Life
See full line-up
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Study shows 53% of South Africans want to work from home BCG principal and recruiting director Rudi van Blerk explains the study which included almost 209,000 people worldwide. 10 April 2021 10:57 AM
[LISTEN] Why sitting all day is not good for your health Physiotherapist and author Lesley Meyer says our bodies are not designed to be in one position for a longer period of time. 10 April 2021 9:45 AM
South Africa records 1,267 new Covid-19 cases The Health Department says 288, 368 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 10 April 2021 7:08 AM
View all Local
ANC considers banning virtual NEC meetings following leaks Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says some of the concerns is that virtual NEC meetings are recorded. 9 April 2021 4:43 PM
We must revive ANCYL and take it to a credible elective congress - Thuthu Zuma The National Task Team member says appointees are 35 years and below, the organisation has been returned to its rightful owners. 9 April 2021 1:27 PM
'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway) Reserve Bank stats show SA household wealth rose in 2020 despite Covid. But this obviously applies to a minority says Kevin Lings. 8 April 2021 7:09 PM
View all Politics
Meet our first VodaPay Max winner – aspiring business owner, Atenkosi Sisusa Vodacom is helping Atenkosi Sisusa kickstart his own business with its latest VodaPay Max POS system and a R10,000 cash injection. 9 April 2021 3:18 PM
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 9 April 2021 2:49 PM
'Affordable' classic car market (e.g. VW Beetle) is booming in South Africa "Affordable classics have grown for the last seven years – even last year," says John Tallodi of Classic Car Passion South Africa. 9 April 2021 11:52 AM
View all Business
Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.... 8 April 2021 8:50 PM
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim' In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim. 7 April 2021 9:03 PM
4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty "The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward," says Kabelo van der Merwe of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty. 7 April 2021 11:08 AM
View all Lifestyle
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
View all Sport
Condolences pour in for US rapper DMX The performer, whose real name was Earl Simmons died after suffering a heart attack. 10 April 2021 7:50 AM
Home Loan advisor warns against joke references when sending cash to friends Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 April 2021 8:22 AM
Khloe Kardashian responding to backlash over deleted photo goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 April 2021 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip passes away In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that the prince died 'peacefully' at Windsor Castle. 9 April 2021 1:31 PM
Majority of South Africans support ban on cosmetic animal testing - Poll Humane Society International Africa campaign manager Joseph Mayson gives details on #SaveRalph short film and campaign. 8 April 2021 3:12 PM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
View all Africa
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 9 April 2021 2:49 PM
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings. 6 April 2021 7:12 PM
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence' Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close. 31 March 2021 6:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Study shows 53% of South Africans want to work from home

10 April 2021 10:57 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Study
remote working
Boston Consulting Group
CareerJunction
working from home
The Network

BCG principal and recruiting director Rudi van Blerk explains the study which included almost 209,000 people worldwide.

A study by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), The Network and CareerJunction has revealed that over 53% of South Africa would prefer a job that allows them to work from home at least occasionally.

The study which included almost 209,00 participants in 190 countries and 1,421 in South Africa showed that a global average of 24% of people wanted to work fully remotely.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, BCG principal and recruiting director Rudi van Blerk says 44% of South Africans say they want to work fully remotely.

South Africa was one of the countries in the world that showed the highest percentage of people who want to work full remotely and not go to the office at all.

Rudi van Blerk, Principal and recruiting director - BCG

One factor that stands out is the ease of getting to work for South Africans. A lot of South African spend a lot of time in traffic.

Rudi van Blerk, Principal and recruiting director - BCG

Listen to the full interview below...




10 April 2021 10:57 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Study
remote working
Boston Consulting Group
CareerJunction
working from home
The Network

More from Local

[LISTEN] Why sitting all day is not good for your health

10 April 2021 9:45 AM

Physiotherapist and author Lesley Meyer says our bodies are not designed to be in one position for a longer period of time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa records 1,267 new Covid-19 cases

10 April 2021 7:08 AM

The Health Department says 288, 368 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If you can build a culture of service you have a much better chance of success'

9 April 2021 3:56 PM

Founder of Sorbet Salon and Hatch Institute Ian Fuhr speaks about his failures and life and some of the lessons learnt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet our first VodaPay Max winner – aspiring business owner, Atenkosi Sisusa

9 April 2021 3:18 PM

Vodacom is helping Atenkosi Sisusa kickstart his own business with its latest VodaPay Max POS system and a R10,000 cash injection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fixing Joburg roads a pipedream but traffic signals have improved - DA

9 April 2021 2:38 PM

DA ward councillor David Potter says unless MEC Jacob Mamabolo gets tar from private contractors, the problem will persist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Dangers of comparing your partner to your ex

9 April 2021 11:58 AM

Psycho-sexologist Chantal Fowler says you might miss some magic in your relationship while focused on your ex.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA records 1,366 COVID-19 infections and 62 more people succumb to virus

9 April 2021 6:26 AM

The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 53, 173 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal

8 April 2021 8:50 PM

Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Exclusive Books 'taking advice' on possible legal action against former CEO

8 April 2021 7:48 PM

Benjamin Trisk left Exclusive Books under a cloud of allegations in 2018. The Money Show interviews current CEO Grattan Kirk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19 vaccine distribution tender set to be awarded in a few days

8 April 2021 7:12 PM

Aspen senior executive Stavros Nicolaous says the tender will be awarded to more than one specialist logistics provider company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Fixing Joburg roads a pipedream but traffic signals have improved - DA

Local

ANC considers banning virtual NEC meetings following leaks

Politics

Study shows 53% of South Africans want to work from home

Local

EWN Highlights

‘SA has lost a giant’- Mandela foundation’s Hatang pays tribute to Bloch

10 April 2021 12:19 PM

Lesufi: Chris Hani’s murder was a test on commitment to a truly non-racial SA

10 April 2021 11:49 AM

Numsa has 'no faith' in Eskom's de Ruyter racism probe

10 April 2021 10:20 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA