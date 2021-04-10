Study shows 53% of South Africans want to work from home





A study by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), The Network and CareerJunction has revealed that over 53% of South Africa would prefer a job that allows them to work from home at least occasionally.

The study which included almost 209,00 participants in 190 countries and 1,421 in South Africa showed that a global average of 24% of people wanted to work fully remotely.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, BCG principal and recruiting director Rudi van Blerk says 44% of South Africans say they want to work fully remotely.

South Africa was one of the countries in the world that showed the highest percentage of people who want to work full remotely and not go to the office at all. Rudi van Blerk, Principal and recruiting director - BCG

One factor that stands out is the ease of getting to work for South Africans. A lot of South African spend a lot of time in traffic. Rudi van Blerk, Principal and recruiting director - BCG

