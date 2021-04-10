Ramaphosa calls for unity in ANC & with alliance partners in memory of Hani
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has said the late South African Communist Party (SACP) secretary-general Chris Hani did not allow himself to be captured by anything else and put the interests of the people above his.
Saturday, 10 April 2021 marks 28 years since Hani was shot and killed by Polish immigrant Janus Walus outside his home in 1993.
Ramaphosa spoke in Ekhuruleni during the commemoration of Hani’s death.
OPINION: 28 years after Chris Hani's assassination, how is SA faring?
The African National Congress (ANC) and its alliance partners paid homage to the late struggle icon at his gravesite.
The event proceedings were led by President Ramaphosa, who described Hani as a selfless individual.
“He was also one of the most beloved, and without a doubt one of the most extraordinary of our revolutionary comrades.”
Ramaphosa also spoke about the ANC, saying party members should honour Hani by uniting the party.
“We can only advance the interests of the people of South Africa as a whole when the African National Congress itself is united; when the alliance is united and working together.”
Earlier, SACP secretary-general Blade Nzimande also spoke about unity in the ANC saying different factions go against what Hani stood for.
The Alliance 28th Annual Chris Hani Commemoration wreath laying by ANC President Cde @CyrilRamaphosa, TG Cde Paul Mashatile & SG Cde @Magashule_Ace, currently underway at the Thomas Titus Nkobi Memorial Park, Elsepark in Ekurhuleni. #ChrisHani28#ChrisHaniCommemoration pic.twitter.com/3nNMUX8BET— African National Congress (@MYANC) April 10, 2021
‘MY HUSBAND WAS A UNIFIER’
Echoing Nzimande and Ramaphosa’s sentiments Hani’s wife, Limpho, pleaded with ANC leaders to use the occasion of celebrating her husband's life to unite the party.
She said her husband stood for unity, and this is what she wants the ANC to emulate.
“Now if you bring NEC discussions, when you are not part of the NEC, then I think you are dividing us more. Please let us not do that. I respect my husband, and you know that he was a unifier. He didn’t lead by division. So, let’s use this occasion to be one thing.”
WATCH: 28th annual Chris Hani commemoration
This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa calls for unity in ANC & with alliance partners in memory of Hani
