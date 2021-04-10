



Medical doctor, DJ and life coach Dr Sindi van Zyl has passed away at the age of 45.

Van Zyl had been in hospital for weeks battling Covid-19 related complications.

In a family statement published by Van Zyl's former employer Kaya FM, the family thanked South Africans for supporting them through the weeks she was hospitalised where over R1 million was raised for her medical bills.

She was well known on social media for sharing HIV-related, mental health and other medical information.

It's with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Dr Sindi van Zyl. Beloved by many in and outside the Kaya FM community.



This is the official statement from her family: https://t.co/NmazjpxJSc — Kaya FM 95.9 (@kayafm95dot9) April 10, 2021

You fought a good fight.. for 8 weeks you never gave up..



Your body gave up earlier today... But your spirit lives in the hearts of the MANY whom you SERVED till your last breath.. and I will carry it in my heart forever 🕊🕊



Till next lifetime to my friend ❤️#RIPDrSindi 🕯💔 — Dr Yummy Mummy 🥰 (@dr_lovelee) April 10, 2021