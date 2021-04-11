South Africa records 30 more Covid-19 related deaths
Thirty more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 53, 256 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Health Department says it has recorded 1,285 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 557, 527.
RELATED: South Africa records 1,267 new Covid-19 cases
The total number of vaccines administered is 288, 406 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 482, 682 people having recuperated from the virus.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 10 April.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 10, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/XDBaY0FPoc
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 557 527 the total number of deaths is 53 256 the total number of recoveries is 1 482 682 and the total number of vaccines administered is 288 406. pic.twitter.com/9iaeTEjmQL— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 10, 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143781619_a-coronavirus-spinning-with-south-africa-flag-behind-as-epidemic-outbreak-infection-in-south-africa.html?term=covid19%2Bsouth%2Bafrica&vti=lzsklvexq2nbehjada-1-14
More from Local
[LISTEN] How to claim for home office tax
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse explains how you can claim tax back from working from home.Read More
Judicial Conduct Tribunal finds Judge Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct
In 2008, justices reported to the JSC that Judge Hlophe had approached Justice Bess Nkabinde and Justice Chris Jafta and attempted to improperly influence them in a pending case regarding Jacob Zuma and the company Thint.Read More
She bridged the gap of access to health services – Tributes for Dr Sindi van Zyl
The medical doctor and media personality became a household name through sharing her support and health advice on social media, quickly gaining a large following.Read More
Dr Sindi van Zyl has passed away
Van Zyl had been in hospital for weeks battling Covid-19 related complications.Read More
Ramaphosa calls for unity in ANC & with alliance partners in memory of Hani
SACP secretary-general Blade Nzimande also spoke about unity in the ANC, saying different factions go against what Hani stood for.Read More
Study shows 53% of South Africans want to work from home
BCG principal and recruiting director Rudi van Blerk explains the study which included almost 209,000 people worldwide.Read More
[LISTEN] Why sitting all day is not good for your health
Physiotherapist and author Lesley Meyer says our bodies are not designed to be in one position for a longer period of time.Read More
South Africa records 1,267 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says 288, 368 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
'If you can build a culture of service you have a much better chance of success'
Founder of Sorbet Salon and Hatch Institute Ian Fuhr speaks about his failures and life and some of the lessons learnt.Read More
Meet our first VodaPay Max winner – aspiring business owner, Atenkosi Sisusa
Vodacom is helping Atenkosi Sisusa kickstart his own business with its latest VodaPay Max POS system and a R10,000 cash injection.Read More