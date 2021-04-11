South Africa records 30 more Covid-19 related deaths





Thirty more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 53, 256 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department says it has recorded 1,285 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 557, 527.

The total number of vaccines administered is 288, 406 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 482, 682 people having recuperated from the virus.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 10 April.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/XDBaY0FPoc — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 10, 2021