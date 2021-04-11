Streaming issues? Report here
South Africa records 30 more Covid-19 related deaths

11 April 2021 7:48 AM
by Zanele Zama
Death
#Covid19
vaccine

The Health Department says 288, 406 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Thirty more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 53, 256 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department says it has recorded 1,285 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 557, 527.

RELATED: South Africa records 1,267 new Covid-19 cases

The total number of vaccines administered is 288, 406 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 482, 682 people having recuperated from the virus.




