[LISTEN] How to claim for home office tax
If you have spent the past year or six months working from home, you can claim for a home office expense from the South African Revenue Services (Sars).
But, you have to meet the requirements as prescribed by Sars.
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, certified financial planner Paul Roelofse says you will need to prove in writing that your employer authorised you to work from home.
Already from last year through the lockdown most of us were working from home more than half the year but you need to prove to Sars that you spent half of the tax year working from home.Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
The home space that you work from must clearly be identifiable. The Sars representative must walk into your home and see clearly your home office. It can't be your dining room table or your favourite chair.Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
If you own your property, the interest that you pay for your bond is deductible. If you are paying rent, the rent is deductible.Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_27015571_claim-tax-refund.html
More from Local
Judicial Conduct Tribunal finds Judge Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct
In 2008, justices reported to the JSC that Judge Hlophe had approached Justice Bess Nkabinde and Justice Chris Jafta and attempted to improperly influence them in a pending case regarding Jacob Zuma and the company Thint.Read More
She bridged the gap of access to health services – Tributes for Dr Sindi van Zyl
The medical doctor and media personality became a household name through sharing her support and health advice on social media, quickly gaining a large following.Read More
South Africa records 30 more Covid-19 related deaths
The Health Department says 288, 406 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Dr Sindi van Zyl has passed away
Van Zyl had been in hospital for weeks battling Covid-19 related complications.Read More
Ramaphosa calls for unity in ANC & with alliance partners in memory of Hani
SACP secretary-general Blade Nzimande also spoke about unity in the ANC, saying different factions go against what Hani stood for.Read More
Study shows 53% of South Africans want to work from home
BCG principal and recruiting director Rudi van Blerk explains the study which included almost 209,000 people worldwide.Read More
[LISTEN] Why sitting all day is not good for your health
Physiotherapist and author Lesley Meyer says our bodies are not designed to be in one position for a longer period of time.Read More
South Africa records 1,267 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says 288, 368 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
'If you can build a culture of service you have a much better chance of success'
Founder of Sorbet Salon and Hatch Institute Ian Fuhr speaks about his failures and life and some of the lessons learnt.Read More
Meet our first VodaPay Max winner – aspiring business owner, Atenkosi Sisusa
Vodacom is helping Atenkosi Sisusa kickstart his own business with its latest VodaPay Max POS system and a R10,000 cash injection.Read More