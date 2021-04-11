[LISTEN] How to claim for home office tax





If you have spent the past year or six months working from home, you can claim for a home office expense from the South African Revenue Services (Sars).

But, you have to meet the requirements as prescribed by Sars.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, certified financial planner Paul Roelofse says you will need to prove in writing that your employer authorised you to work from home.

Already from last year through the lockdown most of us were working from home more than half the year but you need to prove to Sars that you spent half of the tax year working from home. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

The home space that you work from must clearly be identifiable. The Sars representative must walk into your home and see clearly your home office. It can't be your dining room table or your favourite chair. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

If you own your property, the interest that you pay for your bond is deductible. If you are paying rent, the rent is deductible. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

