AKA is 'inconsolable': Tembe & Forbes families confirm Nellie's death
JOHANNESBURG - The families of Anele 'Nellie' Tembe and rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes have confirmed the death of 22-year-old Tembe on Sunday.
Reports that Tembe had jumped from the 10th floor of a hotel in Cape Town began circulating on social media on Sunday morning.
The families, in a joint statement, confirmed Tembe's (22) death, but did not state what the cause of death was.
The Tembe and Forbes families said they were still in shock and are dealing with their emotions, adding that AKA was 'inconsolable' while surrounded by close family and friends.
The families have asked for privacy at this time.
Tembe and Forbes became engaged in February and he paid lobola for her in March.
February 22, 2021
March 27, 2021
This article first appeared on EWN : AKA is 'inconsolable': Tembe & Forbes families confirm Nellie's death
