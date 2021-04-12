SA records 60 more COVID-19 related deaths and 931 new infections
Sixty more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 53, 322 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Health Department says it has recorded 931 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 558, 458.
The total number of vaccines administered is 288, 406 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 483, 296 people having recuperated from the virus.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 558 458 the total number of deaths is 53 322 the total number of recoveries is 1 483 296. pic.twitter.com/zafxTPjkJA— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 11, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 11 April.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 11, 2021
