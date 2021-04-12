[WATCH] Anaesthesia has woman rambling on hotness of nurse to husband goes viral
Anaesthesia has woman rambling on hotness of nurse to husband goes viral
Social media is in stitches after a video of how anaesthesia had woman rambling on about the hotness of her nurse to husband goes viral.
Watch videos below:
@pocketfulofkelli
Reply to @dashcams4u Brandon finds out why I married him ##marriedmybestfriend ##husbandsoftiktok ##anesthesiareaction♬ original sound - Kelli
@pocketfulofkelli
Reply to @beautifulrosies Making some big decisions about my acting career. Y’all wanted a part 3 😅 ##actingtiktok ##greysanatomy ##funny♬ original sound - Kelli
@pocketfulofkelli
Reply to @sherifahhhh Part 4 as requested- “Consent is sexy.”♬ original sound - Kelli
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
