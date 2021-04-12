How big a role does alcohol play in trauma cases in South Africa?
In the past week liquor manufacturing giant Distell has come under fire after it released a new report which, scientists say, underplays the role of alcohol in trauma cases in South Africa.
The new analysis of government crime and trauma admissions data released revealed surprising insights into the country’s relationship with alcohol and the widely held belief that it is among the worst in the world.
The analysis, led by independent data expert Ian McGorian and MD of Silver Fox Consulting, in collaboration with academics at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and with financial support from Distell raised fresh questions about the evidence being relied on to support bans on alcohol sales and what should be done next.
But scientists and academics alike have disputed the research.
Clement Manyathaela speaks to McGorian and Prof Sue Goldstein, board member of Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance.
We must not untangle alcohol from other aspects of the regulations. All these other factors come into play. The intention is to bring another voice to the table.Ian McGorian independent data expert and MD of Silver Fox Consulting
Most, if not all, research is funded. The burden of proof rests with the government to show the research that they use to ban alcohol.Ian McGorian independent data expert and MD of Silver Fox Consulting
As long as they create doubt, it doesn't matter how accurate the research is. There is no doubt that alcohol increases trauma. This is a report, not a peer-review paper.Prof Sue Goldstein, board member of Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance
