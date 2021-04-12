Masuku fails in bid to challenge SIU report that to led to his axing as MEC

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Equal Education says lack of water at Goza Primary is unlawful Earlier on Monday, Eyewitness News reported on how the school has been fighting for six years to get the provincial Department of... 12 April 2021 2:20 PM
Police say Mbuyiseni Ndlozi not a suspect in a rape case - Report According to Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka the EFF legislator says the police have never contacted him. 12 April 2021 12:54 PM
How big a role does alcohol play in trauma cases in South Africa? Data analyst and MD of Silver Fox Consulting Ian McGorianm says the intention is to bring another voice to the table. 12 April 2021 11:55 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa calls for unity in ANC & with alliance partners in memory of Hani SACP secretary-general Blade Nzimande also spoke about unity in the ANC, saying different factions go against what Hani stood for. 10 April 2021 2:43 PM
ANC considers banning virtual NEC meetings following leaks Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says some of the concerns is that virtual NEC meetings are recorded. 9 April 2021 4:43 PM
We must revive ANCYL and take it to a credible elective congress - Thuthu Zuma The National Task Team member says appointees are 35 years and below, the organisation has been returned to its rightful owners. 9 April 2021 1:27 PM
View all Politics
Meet our first VodaPay Max winner – aspiring business owner, Atenkosi Sisusa Vodacom is helping Atenkosi Sisusa kickstart his own business with its latest VodaPay Max POS system and a R10,000 cash injection. 9 April 2021 3:18 PM
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 9 April 2021 2:49 PM
'Affordable' classic car market (e.g. VW Beetle) is booming in South Africa "Affordable classics have grown for the last seven years – even last year," says John Tallodi of Classic Car Passion South Africa. 9 April 2021 11:52 AM
View all Business
AKA is 'inconsolable': Tembe & Forbes families confirm Nellie's death The families, in a joint statement, confirmed Tembe's (22) death, but did not state what the cause of death was. 11 April 2021 3:42 PM
Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.... 8 April 2021 8:50 PM
'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway) Reserve Bank stats show SA household wealth rose in 2020 despite Covid. But this obviously applies to a minority says Kevin Lings. 8 April 2021 7:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
View all Sport
Kate Liquorish has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 12 April 2021 4:57 PM
[WATCH] Anaesthesia has woman rambling on hotness of nurse to husband goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 April 2021 8:31 AM
[WATCH] US army officer suing police over violent traffic stop has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 April 2021 8:31 AM
View all Entertainment
Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip passes away In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that the prince died 'peacefully' at Windsor Castle. 9 April 2021 1:31 PM
Majority of South Africans support ban on cosmetic animal testing - Poll Humane Society International Africa campaign manager Joseph Mayson gives details on #SaveRalph short film and campaign. 8 April 2021 3:12 PM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
View all Africa
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa South Africa faces dire consequences if the RAF goes bust, warns Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 12 April 2021 7:19 PM
Should you keep working from home after the pandemic? Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap. 12 April 2021 6:48 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Masuku fails in bid to challenge SIU report that to led to his axing as MEC

12 April 2021 11:06 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
SIU
Bandile Masuku
PPE tenders
personal protection equipment

Bandile Masuku had rejected the preliminary report, which found that he had failed to provide oversight and to uphold the Constitution and regulations in the Public Finance Management Act.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng High Court has dismissed an application by former Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku challenging a report by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Masuku approached the court on an urgent basis wanting preliminary findings by the SIU against him set aside.

Those findings were used as a basis for his axing by Premier David Makhura in October.

The SIU found that he had failed to provide oversight and uphold the Constitution of the country along with the regulations in the Public Finance Management Act. It was investigating irregular tender processes of COVID-19 resources.

Masuku’s then department had granted the late Chief Madzikane Diko a multi-million rand tender to procure personal protective equipment.

The SIU’s Kaizer Kganyago: "We are really excited that the full bench of the High Court has dismissed Dr Bandile Masuku's application. This is an affirmation that we are doing things in a fair manner. We are making sure that we have the evidence we need."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Masuku fails in bid to challenge SIU report that to led to his axing as MEC




12 April 2021 11:06 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
SIU
Bandile Masuku
PPE tenders
personal protection equipment

More from Local

Equal Education says lack of water at Goza Primary is unlawful

12 April 2021 2:20 PM

Earlier on Monday, Eyewitness News reported on how the school has been fighting for six years to get the provincial Department of Education to address the problem.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police say Mbuyiseni Ndlozi not a suspect in a rape case - Report

12 April 2021 12:54 PM

According to Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka the EFF legislator says the police have never contacted him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How big a role does alcohol play in trauma cases in South Africa?

12 April 2021 11:55 AM

Data analyst and MD of Silver Fox Consulting Ian McGorianm says the intention is to bring another voice to the table.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zondo labels Singh no-show as 'completely unacceptable'

12 April 2021 11:21 AM

Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh was due to resume his testimony at the state capture commission at 10am but evidence leader Advocate Pule Seleka said that his legal team said that he had somehow been delayed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA records 60 more COVID-19 related deaths and 931 new infections

12 April 2021 6:41 AM

The Health Department says 288, 406 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] How to claim for home office tax

11 April 2021 8:54 AM

Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse explains how you can claim tax back from working from home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Judicial Conduct Tribunal finds Judge Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct

11 April 2021 8:19 AM

In 2008, justices reported to the JSC that Judge Hlophe had approached Justice Bess Nkabinde and Justice Chris Jafta and attempted to improperly influence them in a pending case regarding Jacob Zuma and the company Thint.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

She bridged the gap of access to health services – Tributes for Dr Sindi van Zyl

11 April 2021 8:07 AM

The medical doctor and media personality became a household name through sharing her support and health advice on social media, quickly gaining a large following.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa records 30 more Covid-19 related deaths

11 April 2021 7:48 AM

The Health Department says 288, 406 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dr Sindi van Zyl has passed away

10 April 2021 4:30 PM

Van Zyl had been in hospital for weeks battling Covid-19 related complications.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Should you keep working from home after the pandemic?

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

UK launches inquiry into lobbying scandal involving ex-PM

12 April 2021 7:27 PM

EFF: Claim that Ndlozi probed for rape an attempt to criminalise our leaders

12 April 2021 7:26 PM

Anele Tembe’s death throws suicide back in the spotlight

12 April 2021 7:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA