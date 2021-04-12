



JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng High Court has dismissed an application by former Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku challenging a report by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Masuku approached the court on an urgent basis wanting preliminary findings by the SIU against him set aside.

Those findings were used as a basis for his axing by Premier David Makhura in October.

The SIU found that he had failed to provide oversight and uphold the Constitution of the country along with the regulations in the Public Finance Management Act. It was investigating irregular tender processes of COVID-19 resources.

Masuku’s then department had granted the late Chief Madzikane Diko a multi-million rand tender to procure personal protective equipment.

The SIU’s Kaizer Kganyago: "We are really excited that the full bench of the High Court has dismissed Dr Bandile Masuku's application. This is an affirmation that we are doing things in a fair manner. We are making sure that we have the evidence we need."

#KnowYourSIU| The High Court of South Africa: Gauteng Division, Pretoria has dismissed an application by former @GautengHealth MEC Dr Bandile Masuku challenging #SIUReport on PPE investigations outcome with costs, including the costs of two counsels.



Details to follow. — Special Investigating Unit (SIU) (@RSASIU) April 12, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

This article first appeared on EWN : Masuku fails in bid to challenge SIU report that to led to his axing as MEC