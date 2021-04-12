Zondo labels Singh no-show as 'completely unacceptable'





JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that it was unacceptable that former Eskom chief financial officer, Anoj Singh, had still not arrived even though he was expected to resume his testimony on Monday.

Singh was due to resume his testimony at the state capture commission at 10am but evidence leader Advocate Pule Seleka said that his legal team said that he had somehow been delayed.

Seleka said that Singh wanted to file another affidavit but Zondo said that that could have been done later on.

The state capture commission has adjourned until 11.30 am to wait for Singh.

But Deputy Chief Justice Zondo was not pleased.

"I see that Mr Singh and his counsel are still not here. This is completely unacceptable. We're working into the evenings, we're working into the weekends to make sure that we finish on time. We can't afford to lose time like this. I'm going to adjourn to 11.30am."

Singh has been stripped of his membership at the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) after he was found guilty on 12 of 18 charges, including dishonesty and gross negligence.

