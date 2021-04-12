Zondo labels Singh no-show as 'completely unacceptable'
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that it was unacceptable that former Eskom chief financial officer, Anoj Singh, had still not arrived even though he was expected to resume his testimony on Monday.
Singh was due to resume his testimony at the state capture commission at 10am but evidence leader Advocate Pule Seleka said that his legal team said that he had somehow been delayed.
Seleka said that Singh wanted to file another affidavit but Zondo said that that could have been done later on.
The state capture commission has adjourned until 11.30 am to wait for Singh.
But Deputy Chief Justice Zondo was not pleased.
"I see that Mr Singh and his counsel are still not here. This is completely unacceptable. We're working into the evenings, we're working into the weekends to make sure that we finish on time. We can't afford to lose time like this. I'm going to adjourn to 11.30am."
Singh has been stripped of his membership at the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) after he was found guilty on 12 of 18 charges, including dishonesty and gross negligence.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Zondo labels Singh no-show as 'completely unacceptable'
Source : AFP
More from Local
Equal Education says lack of water at Goza Primary is unlawful
Earlier on Monday, Eyewitness News reported on how the school has been fighting for six years to get the provincial Department of Education to address the problem.Read More
Police say Mbuyiseni Ndlozi not a suspect in a rape case - Report
According to Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka the EFF legislator says the police have never contacted him.Read More
How big a role does alcohol play in trauma cases in South Africa?
Data analyst and MD of Silver Fox Consulting Ian McGorianm says the intention is to bring another voice to the table.Read More
Masuku fails in bid to challenge SIU report that to led to his axing as MEC
Bandile Masuku had rejected the preliminary report, which found that he had failed to provide oversight and to uphold the Constitution and regulations in the Public Finance Management Act.Read More
SA records 60 more COVID-19 related deaths and 931 new infections
The Health Department says 288, 406 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
[LISTEN] How to claim for home office tax
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse explains how you can claim tax back from working from home.Read More
Judicial Conduct Tribunal finds Judge Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct
In 2008, justices reported to the JSC that Judge Hlophe had approached Justice Bess Nkabinde and Justice Chris Jafta and attempted to improperly influence them in a pending case regarding Jacob Zuma and the company Thint.Read More
She bridged the gap of access to health services – Tributes for Dr Sindi van Zyl
The medical doctor and media personality became a household name through sharing her support and health advice on social media, quickly gaining a large following.Read More
South Africa records 30 more Covid-19 related deaths
The Health Department says 288, 406 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Dr Sindi van Zyl has passed away
Van Zyl had been in hospital for weeks battling Covid-19 related complications.Read More