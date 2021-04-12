Police say Mbuyiseni Ndlozi not a suspect in a rape case - Report





Daily Sun has reported that a woman has accused the Economic Freedom Fighters's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi of raping her.

According to the woman’s police statement, Ndlozi allegedly raped her in the early hours of Friday morning

Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka has the story.

The police have sent out a statement clarifying what has happened. They are saying Ndlozi is not a suspect Thando Kubheka, Eyewitness News reporter

Ndlozi says he does not want to run a commentary on this. He says he was never contacted by the police. Thando Kubheka, Eyewitness News reporter

