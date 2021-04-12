Streaming issues? Report here
Should you keep working from home after the pandemic?

12 April 2021 6:48 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
work from home
giant leap
COVID-19
working from home
covid-19 in south africa
home office
Linda Trim

Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap.

Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.

It took a pandemic but working from home is now mainstream.

Some have returned to the office; some want to return while others are unwilling to give up the autonomy of their new way of working.

Working from home is not driving me crazy at all. © melnyk58/123rf.com

RELATED: Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars

When vaccines start rolling out en masse; how will employers, and employees navigate the new, new normal?

Should we keep working from home?

Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term?

How can employers keep the best parts of remote working, when a return to the office becomes possible?

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap.

… I promise they’ll all be back within a year… In New Zealand… everybody is back in the office…

Linda Trim, Director - Giant Leap

There’ll definitely be more flexibility… Most companies are looking at bringing 60% of their people back permanently…

Linda Trim, Director - Giant Leap

How will you get promoted? How will you be recognised? … The reality is ‘out of sight, out of mind’…

Linda Trim, Director - Giant Leap

We take on a different persona when we walk into the office…

Linda Trim, Director - Giant Leap

America is on a big drive to get people back in the office… You can’t innovate [when everybody is at home] … As people are trickling back; they’re loving it…

Linda Trim, Director - Giant Leap

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Should you keep working from home after the pandemic?




