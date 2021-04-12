Should you keep working from home after the pandemic?
Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.
It took a pandemic but working from home is now mainstream.
Some have returned to the office; some want to return while others are unwilling to give up the autonomy of their new way of working.
RELATED: Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars
When vaccines start rolling out en masse; how will employers, and employees navigate the new, new normal?
Should we keep working from home?
Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term?
How can employers keep the best parts of remote working, when a return to the office becomes possible?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap.
… I promise they’ll all be back within a year… In New Zealand… everybody is back in the office…Linda Trim, Director - Giant Leap
There’ll definitely be more flexibility… Most companies are looking at bringing 60% of their people back permanently…Linda Trim, Director - Giant Leap
How will you get promoted? How will you be recognised? … The reality is ‘out of sight, out of mind’…Linda Trim, Director - Giant Leap
We take on a different persona when we walk into the office…Linda Trim, Director - Giant Leap
America is on a big drive to get people back in the office… You can’t innovate [when everybody is at home] … As people are trickling back; they’re loving it…Linda Trim, Director - Giant Leap
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Should you keep working from home after the pandemic?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_40507004_funny-and-crazy-man-using-a-computer-on-gray-background.html?term=laptop%2Bfunny&vti=lgxu1v72ulpamj4cq8-1-14
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Companies benefitting from Covid-19 TERS to be audited
Bruce Whitfield interviews Ruth Maforimbo of People Advisory Services at EY Europe, Middle East, India and Africa.Read More
Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive at Discovery Health.Read More
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating
Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned.Read More
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour'
"SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi.Read More
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending
Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival.Read More
[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine?
Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show.Read More
Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive
It cannot stop its furnaces, so it must keep them going. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Arnold, CEO at Consol Glass.Read More
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more
Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers.Read More
South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients
"I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device.Read More
'ANC is against another hard lockdown'
"Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter.Read More
More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information
[LISTEN] How to claim for home office tax
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse explains how you can claim tax back from working from home.Read More
[LISTEN] Why sitting all day is not good for your health
Physiotherapist and author Lesley Meyer says our bodies are not designed to be in one position for a longer period of time.Read More
SA COVID-19 fatalities surpass 53K and 437 infections have been recorded
The Health Department says the infections in the last 24 hours have pushed the country's known caseload to 1, 552, 853.Read More
SA has signed COVID-19 vaccine deals but when will the rollout begin?
Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan reflects on the latest on country's vaccine rollout plan.Read More
Over 100 University of Pretoria students test positive for COVID
The institution said management suspected the virus was contracted off-campus at one of the pubs or restaurants students frequented in the Hatfield area.Read More
‘Let them try’ – Liquor industry raring to challenge possible Easter booze ban
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to make an announcement soon on what measures will be implemented to curb infections, with many speculating that a liquor ban is on the cards.Read More
Alcohol ban won't be helpful, rather focus on law enforcement - Liquor traders
National Liquor Traders Council national convener Lucky Ntimane reckons curfew could be moved to between 11pm and 4am.Read More
SA records 510 COVID-19 infections and 55 more people die from virus
The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the national death toll up to 52,251.Read More
During this lockdown I realised that it's ok not to be ok - Brent Lindeque
The Good Things Guy blogger reflects on the coronavirus pandemic's impact on his mental health.Read More
What has been the impact of COVID-19 lockdown on people's livelihoods?
Anat 's Gilli Apter reflects on how the past year has impacted on the company's wellbeing.Read More