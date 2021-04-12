Kate Liquorish has the perfect Spotify playlist for you
The year 2020 saw her star alongside Pearl Thusi in Africa's first Netflix Original Queen Sono which was released globally and this past weekend Kate Liquorish was the star of the show as she hosted Soundtracks of my Life with a curated playlist from the 80s and 90s.
Related: Sophie Lichaba on Soundtracks of my Life
Choosing these 20 songs was a crazy trip down memory laneKate Liquorish - Actress
I am currently on vacation with my husband and we spent the whole night reminiscingKate Liquorish - Actress
Stream his Soundtracks of my Life playlist and more on Spotify
Catch your favourite newsmakers as they share their favourite playlists from the 80s and 90s on Soundtracks of my Life every Saturday at 1:30 PM
