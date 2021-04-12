Kate Liquorish has the perfect Spotify playlist for you

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Equal Education says lack of water at Goza Primary is unlawful Earlier on Monday, Eyewitness News reported on how the school has been fighting for six years to get the provincial Department of... 12 April 2021 2:20 PM
Police say Mbuyiseni Ndlozi not a suspect in a rape case - Report According to Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka the EFF legislator says the police have never contacted him. 12 April 2021 12:54 PM
How big a role does alcohol play in trauma cases in South Africa? Data analyst and MD of Silver Fox Consulting Ian McGorianm says the intention is to bring another voice to the table. 12 April 2021 11:55 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa calls for unity in ANC & with alliance partners in memory of Hani SACP secretary-general Blade Nzimande also spoke about unity in the ANC, saying different factions go against what Hani stood for. 10 April 2021 2:43 PM
ANC considers banning virtual NEC meetings following leaks Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says some of the concerns is that virtual NEC meetings are recorded. 9 April 2021 4:43 PM
We must revive ANCYL and take it to a credible elective congress - Thuthu Zuma The National Task Team member says appointees are 35 years and below, the organisation has been returned to its rightful owners. 9 April 2021 1:27 PM
View all Politics
Meet our first VodaPay Max winner – aspiring business owner, Atenkosi Sisusa Vodacom is helping Atenkosi Sisusa kickstart his own business with its latest VodaPay Max POS system and a R10,000 cash injection. 9 April 2021 3:18 PM
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 9 April 2021 2:49 PM
'Affordable' classic car market (e.g. VW Beetle) is booming in South Africa "Affordable classics have grown for the last seven years – even last year," says John Tallodi of Classic Car Passion South Africa. 9 April 2021 11:52 AM
View all Business
AKA is 'inconsolable': Tembe & Forbes families confirm Nellie's death The families, in a joint statement, confirmed Tembe's (22) death, but did not state what the cause of death was. 11 April 2021 3:42 PM
Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.... 8 April 2021 8:50 PM
'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway) Reserve Bank stats show SA household wealth rose in 2020 despite Covid. But this obviously applies to a minority says Kevin Lings. 8 April 2021 7:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
View all Sport
Kate Liquorish has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 12 April 2021 4:57 PM
[WATCH] Anaesthesia has woman rambling on hotness of nurse to husband goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 April 2021 8:31 AM
[WATCH] US army officer suing police over violent traffic stop has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 April 2021 8:31 AM
View all Entertainment
Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip passes away In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that the prince died 'peacefully' at Windsor Castle. 9 April 2021 1:31 PM
Majority of South Africans support ban on cosmetic animal testing - Poll Humane Society International Africa campaign manager Joseph Mayson gives details on #SaveRalph short film and campaign. 8 April 2021 3:12 PM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
View all Africa
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa South Africa faces dire consequences if the RAF goes bust, warns Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 12 April 2021 7:19 PM
Should you keep working from home after the pandemic? Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap. 12 April 2021 6:48 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Kate Liquorish has the perfect Spotify playlist for you

12 April 2021 4:57 PM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Soundtracks of My Life

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

The year 2020 saw her star alongside Pearl Thusi in Africa's first Netflix Original Queen Sono which was released globally and this past weekend Kate Liquorish was the star of the show as she hosted Soundtracks of my Life with a curated playlist from the 80s and 90s.

Related: Sophie Lichaba on Soundtracks of my Life

Choosing these 20 songs was a crazy trip down memory lane

Kate Liquorish - Actress

I am currently on vacation with my husband and we spent the whole night reminiscing

Kate Liquorish - Actress

Stream his Soundtracks of my Life playlist and more on Spotify

Catch your favourite newsmakers as they share their favourite playlists from the 80s and 90s on Soundtracks of my Life every Saturday at 1:30 PM




12 April 2021 4:57 PM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Soundtracks of My Life

More from Entertainment

[WATCH] Anaesthesia has woman rambling on hotness of nurse to husband goes viral

12 April 2021 8:31 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] US army officer suing police over violent traffic stop has us talking

12 April 2021 8:31 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Condolences pour in for US rapper DMX

10 April 2021 7:50 AM

The performer, whose real name was Earl Simmons died after suffering a heart attack.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home Loan advisor warns against joke references when sending cash to friends

9 April 2021 8:22 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khloe Kardashian responding to backlash over deleted photo goes viral

9 April 2021 8:22 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Shaquille O'Neal paying for man's engagement ring goes viral

8 April 2021 8:23 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Toddler's letter telling tooth fairy that he doesn't believe it, has gone viral

8 April 2021 8:23 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Man driving around with a huge snake on his car goes viral

7 April 2021 8:41 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Woman falls from man's shoulders knocking off her front teeth goes viral

7 April 2021 8:40 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman asking about weirdest things found in other people bathrooms goes viral

6 April 2021 8:21 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Should you keep working from home after the pandemic?

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

UK launches inquiry into lobbying scandal involving ex-PM

12 April 2021 7:27 PM

EFF: Claim that Ndlozi probed for rape an attempt to criminalise our leaders

12 April 2021 7:26 PM

Anele Tembe’s death throws suicide back in the spotlight

12 April 2021 7:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA