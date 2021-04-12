How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy





Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed venture capital entrepreneur Daniel Strauss about his new book, “The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur”.

Description of “The Billionaire Mindset” on UPPERcase:

What sets the rich apart from “normal people”?

A mindset.

In “The Billionaire Mindset”, Daniel Strauss (the Strauss in the investment firm Stocks & Strauss) and a highly successful venture capitalist explains how to adopt this life-changing new mindset.

He shares his secrets of success, including how to access capital, where to find the right people to help you reach your goals, and explains how to free your mind from self-imposed limitations so that you can also think like a billionaire.

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below

