'Andries Tatane died in vain': Family reflects on tragedy 10 years later

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:35
Health and wellness: Oral Health
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Emile Cahi - Dentist
Today at 12:05
Day 1 Audio: Wrap of the first day of interviews for Constitutional Court posts
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:10
Day 2 of Judicial Service Commission interviews for vacancies in the judiciary.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
Today at 12:15
With Audio: 'Andries Tatane died in vain': Family reflects on tragedy.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
With Audio: 'Andries Tatane died in vain': Family reflects on tragedy.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
Ace Magashule widens scope of ANC members who have to step aside.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Capitec Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gerrie Fourie - CEO at Capitec Bank
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
zoom Investment School - cryptocurrencies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hywel George - Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Andries Tatane died in vain': Family reflects on tragedy 10 years later Tatane was 33 when a police rubber bullet struck him in the chest on 13 April 2011; his last moments were captured live on camera... 13 April 2021 7:31 AM
SA records 34 more COVID-19 related deaths and 655 infections The Health Department says the fatalities have pushed the death toll up to 53, 356 since the beginning of the pandemic. 13 April 2021 7:27 AM
Equal Education says lack of water at Goza Primary is unlawful Earlier on Monday, Eyewitness News reported on how the school has been fighting for six years to get the provincial Department of... 12 April 2021 2:20 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa calls for unity in ANC & with alliance partners in memory of Hani SACP secretary-general Blade Nzimande also spoke about unity in the ANC, saying different factions go against what Hani stood for. 10 April 2021 2:43 PM
ANC considers banning virtual NEC meetings following leaks Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says some of the concerns is that virtual NEC meetings are recorded. 9 April 2021 4:43 PM
We must revive ANCYL and take it to a credible elective congress - Thuthu Zuma The National Task Team member says appointees are 35 years and below, the organisation has been returned to its rightful owners. 9 April 2021 1:27 PM
View all Politics
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
Companies benefitting from Covid-19 TERS to be audited Bruce Whitfield interviews Ruth Maforimbo of People Advisory Services at EY Europe, Middle East, India and Africa. 12 April 2021 7:33 PM
Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa South Africa faces dire consequences if the RAF goes bust, warns Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 12 April 2021 7:19 PM
View all Business
Should you keep working from home after the pandemic? Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap. 12 April 2021 6:48 PM
Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Denker Portfolio Manager Kokkie Kooyman what it means for the industry. 12 April 2021 6:18 PM
AKA is 'inconsolable': Tembe & Forbes families confirm Nellie's death The families, in a joint statement, confirmed Tembe's (22) death, but did not state what the cause of death was. 11 April 2021 3:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
View all Sport
Tourist's hired car sinks into Hermanus harbour after not using handbrake Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 April 2021 8:28 AM
People applaud bar for dealing decisively with someone spiking woman's drink Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 April 2021 8:26 AM
Kate Liquorish has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 12 April 2021 4:57 PM
View all Entertainment
Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip passes away In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that the prince died 'peacefully' at Windsor Castle. 9 April 2021 1:31 PM
Majority of South Africans support ban on cosmetic animal testing - Poll Humane Society International Africa campaign manager Joseph Mayson gives details on #SaveRalph short film and campaign. 8 April 2021 3:12 PM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
View all Africa
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa South Africa faces dire consequences if the RAF goes bust, warns Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 12 April 2021 7:19 PM
Should you keep working from home after the pandemic? Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap. 12 April 2021 6:48 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Andries Tatane died in vain': Family reflects on tragedy 10 years later

13 April 2021 7:31 AM
by Mia Lindeque
Tags:
Police Brutality
Andries Tatane
Ficksburg
Meqheleng
Setsoto Local Municipality

Tatane was 33 when a police rubber bullet struck him in the chest on 13 April 2011; his last moments were captured live on camera while others scrambled to save his life.

JOHANNESBURG - On the 10th anniversary of Andries Tatane’s death, his family has been reflecting on a life that was tragically taken away and what has happened in the community of Ficksburg, in the Free State where he was protesting for basic services.

Tatane was 33 when a police rubber bullet struck him in the chest on 13 April 2011; his last moments were captured live on camera while others scrambled to save his life.

The 33-year-old married father of two was unarmed and was shot while trying to intervene and protect an elderly person from being sprayed with water.

READ: HRC probes Andries Tatane judgment

Seven police officers who had been charged in connection with his killing were acquitted by a court and the State never appealed.

It’s a warm Sunday morning when we meet up with Tatane’s family at his home in Meqheleng.

It’s a five-minute drive from where he took his last breath in Ficksburg, opposite the Setsoto local municipality’s offices.

“It’s a very sad day for me; 10 years that my beloved brother has been gone and the municipality failed us, the law failed us and nothing happened.”

Tatane’s sister, Seipati Tsoeu, said that in April 2011, their home was flooded with political heavyweights.

Ministers and local politicians all came to express their sympathies while making promises to the family.

An RDP house built for them took years to complete and then nothing.

Tatane’s nephew, Mohau Tsoeu, said that they had lost all hope in government and their cry for help had fallen on deaf ears.

“Government has failed, the justice system has failed the community. It’s as if Tatane never happened, we don’t need money to have a memorial, we just want to meet and pray and say, ‘we remember you Tatane’. Why promise us something they can’t deliver, we are humans, we are not toys, and we are not plastic. This yard was full but after the funeral, they were all gone.”

READ: Tatane's family disappointed with court ruling

The family showed Eyewitness News the murky water that often flowed from their taps. They keep it in 5 litre bottles for later use because of water cuts by the municipality.

This is what Tatane and many others were fighting for a decade ago - clean water and proper toilets.

'ROME WASN'T BUILT IN A DAY'

Local ward councillor, Connie Matsobako, admitted that government had not done enough to improve the living situation of residents following Tatane's death.

But she also blamed the community for not paying their municipal bills or stealing water pipes.

“Rome was not built in one day. You should also remember that we are still trying to fix these things, but the problem is also when the municipality doesn't have money.”

Matsobako said residents must shoulder some of the responsibility for the non-delivery of services

“We can’t fix everything; it’s a long time, 10 years. We tell them every blessed day to pay their bills. We try to fix the pipes but maybe two to three months later, the community steal the pipes.”

The Tatane family said that they wouldn’t be voting in this year’s municipal elections. They felt that their votes would be wasted on those who did not care about their quality of life.

WATCH: 10 years after Andries Tatane’s death, Fiksburg govt says Rome was not built in a day

NO CLOSURE

Tatane’s family was finding it hard to have closure: “We just need closure; we need justice to tell us what happened;. No one was charged and we need to know the truth. Everybody saw the footage, but no one was responsible for that. The wounds are still fresh, and the pain is palpable.”

Seipati struggled to get words out when she talked about her brother's death.

Through tears, she explained how she still hoped that after so many years, the matter could be revisited by the authorities to review the circumstances under which her brother died.

Mohau believed that they were being mistreated because they had no money.

“The justice system works for people who are rich, people who are poor have no rights. Now there is a new apartheid - the oppression of poor people.”

The family said that Tatane’s death was in vain.

The recent death of Mthokozisi Ntumba, who was shot allegedly by police in Braamfontein during student protests, has also been hard on the Tatane family, flooding them with memories of their own loss.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : 'Andries Tatane died in vain': Family reflects on tragedy 10 years later


13 April 2021 7:31 AM
by Mia Lindeque
Tags:
Police Brutality
Andries Tatane
Ficksburg
Meqheleng
Setsoto Local Municipality

More from Local

SA records 34 more COVID-19 related deaths and 655 infections

13 April 2021 7:27 AM

The Health Department says the fatalities have pushed the death toll up to 53, 356 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Equal Education says lack of water at Goza Primary is unlawful

12 April 2021 2:20 PM

Earlier on Monday, Eyewitness News reported on how the school has been fighting for six years to get the provincial Department of Education to address the problem.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police say Mbuyiseni Ndlozi not a suspect in a rape case - Report

12 April 2021 12:54 PM

According to Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka the EFF legislator says the police have never contacted him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How big a role does alcohol play in trauma cases in South Africa?

12 April 2021 11:55 AM

Data analyst and MD of Silver Fox Consulting Ian McGorianm says the intention is to bring another voice to the table.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zondo labels Singh no-show as 'completely unacceptable'

12 April 2021 11:21 AM

Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh was due to resume his testimony at the state capture commission at 10am but evidence leader Advocate Pule Seleka said that his legal team said that he had somehow been delayed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Masuku fails in bid to challenge SIU report that to led to his axing as MEC

12 April 2021 11:06 AM

Bandile Masuku had rejected the preliminary report, which found that he had failed to provide oversight and to uphold the Constitution and regulations in the Public Finance Management Act.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA records 60 more COVID-19 related deaths and 931 new infections

12 April 2021 6:41 AM

The Health Department says 288, 406 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] How to claim for home office tax

11 April 2021 8:54 AM

Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse explains how you can claim tax back from working from home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Judicial Conduct Tribunal finds Judge Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct

11 April 2021 8:19 AM

In 2008, justices reported to the JSC that Judge Hlophe had approached Justice Bess Nkabinde and Justice Chris Jafta and attempted to improperly influence them in a pending case regarding Jacob Zuma and the company Thint.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

She bridged the gap of access to health services – Tributes for Dr Sindi van Zyl

11 April 2021 8:07 AM

The medical doctor and media personality became a household name through sharing her support and health advice on social media, quickly gaining a large following.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Andries Tatane died in vain': Family reflects on tragedy 10 years later

Local

SA records 34 more COVID-19 related deaths and 655 infections

Local

Should you keep working from home after the pandemic?

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Dispute holds up DA candidate interviews for CT mayor role

13 April 2021 11:03 AM

WC Safety MEC Fritz wants investigation into how SAPS deals with rape cases

13 April 2021 10:22 AM

WATCH LIVE: Anoj Singh continues testimony at Zondo Inquiry

13 April 2021 10:12 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA