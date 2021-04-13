SA records 34 more COVID-19 related deaths and 655 infections
The Health Department says it has recorded 655 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 559, 113.
Thirty-four more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 53, 356 since the beginning of the pandemic.
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 484, 356 people having recuperated from the virus.
On the vaccine front, the total number of vaccines administered is 289, 787 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.
